TCU Offensive Lineman Breaks Down Expectations for Colorado
Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) are looking to turn the page this weekend when they host Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes (2-3, 0-2 Big 12). It will be the first time these programs meet as conference foes, and both are coming off disappointing losses.
The TCU offense struggled immensely against Arizona State. The offensive line had no answer for one of the best defensive lines in the country, which shut down the Frogs’ running game. With no ground attack, Josh Hoover was forced to throw the ball for much of the second half, and all of a sudden, for once, the Frogs looked one-dimensional.
But heading into Saturday’s game against Colorado, offensive lineman Cade Bennett said it all begins and ends with TCU. “We got our work cut out for us, but this is a great opportunity for us to bounce back this week,” Bennett said. “It’s really us against us.”
The Frogs surrendered six sacks and 13 tackles for loss against the Sun Devils last weekend. They will have to be ready for Arden Walker and Keaten Wade, two of the Buffaloes’ most prolific ends on their defensive line.
Playing at home with a packed Amon G. Carter Stadium will give the Frogs a much-needed boost. Reflecting on the atmosphere in Tempe, Bennett said, “It’s a mentality thing. I think the environment got to a lot of guys, and we just gotta be able to come together better as a group and finish a full 60-minute game.”
What particularly hurt the Frogs against the Sun Devils, in addition to the turnovers, were the penalties. Eight flags for 72 yards gave Arizona State extra life and incredible momentum. Dykes said, “It was a lot of self-inflicted stuff. In a lot of ways [we] didn’t even give [ourselves] an opportunity to make a play.”
The offensive line has struggled over the last two weeks, but Bennett knows TCU is on the right track to tightening things up front. “It’s just little technique things that we work on every single day,” he said. “When you have a bad rep in a game, it looks magnified for sure.”
What’s Next?
The Frogs have the chance to turn the page, literally, when they host the Buffaloes to open the month of October. Kick off is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on FOX.