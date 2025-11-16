Killer Frogs

TCU Horned Frogs Trail Big Against No.12 BYU Cougars at Halftime

Against their first ranked opponent of the year, the Frogs got off to a less-than-ideal start in Provo.

Carson Wersal

Nov 15, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) warms up before the game against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) warms up before the game against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a brutal loss to Iowa State last weekend, the TCU Horned Frogs looked to turn the page with a win over the No.12 BYU Cougars. BYU head coach Kilani Sitake and his squad enter the Big 12 matchup after suffering their first loss of the season to No.8 Texas Tech last weekend.

While beating the Cougars was never going to be easy, the Frogs got some unwelcome news earlier this week with running back Kevorian Barnes being ruled out in the midweek availability report. With a large part of the TCU offense unavailable, it was expected that Eric McAlister and the wide receiving core would have to be sharp against the BYU secondary.

The Frogs won the toss before the opening kickoff and elected to send their defense out onto the field first. Unfortunately for TCU, the BYU offense got off to a hot start and never looked back. After the first half, the Cougars led the Frogs 27-10. Quarterback Josh Hoover and the TCU offense will receive the second half kickoff.

The Horned Frogs Look Outclassed Early

Dyke
Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes looks on during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Through the first quarter, TCU totaled just 37 total offensive yards, 34 of which came through the air. After the first quarter, the Cougars' offense controlled the football for over two-thirds of the quarter. It doesn't help that the Frogs only found two first downs in the opening 15 minutes.

Speaking frankly, the Horned Frogs have just looked outmatched in Provo. While Coach Dykes has mentioned his confidence in the defense this season, the entire unit looked lost in Provo. Bear Bachmeier and the BYU offense scored on their first three drives to jump out to a 17-0 lead.

It was the same low-quality start for the TCU offense. It wasn't until there were less than eight minutes left in the half that the Frogs finally got on the board with a Nate McCashland field goal. Later, running back Jon Denman found the endzone to get the Frogs to double digits before the first half came to a close.

Through the first two quarters, Bachmeier, the BYU quarterback, completed 17 of 24 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown. The true freshman also rushed for 47 yards on the ground against the TCU defense.

The Absence of Kevorian Barnes is Noticeable

Kevorian Barnes
Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Kevorian Barnes (2) runs with the ball past Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Caleb Bacon (26) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

One of the biggest headlines this week was the absence of Barnes in the TCU rushing attack. On 97 carries this season, the senior has totaled 443 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Frog offense.

Against the Cougars in the first half, a struggling TCU offense averaged under 3.0 yards per carry for the majority of the first half. With a few chunk plays on the ground late in the half, the Frog offense eventually averaged 3.6 yards per carry. Jeremy Payne led all TCU running backs with 35 rushing yards on five attempts.

As for the rest of the offense, McAlister showed why he's a game-changing receiver, as his first reception of the game went for 47 yards down the sideline. By the end of the first half, the sophomore totaled three receptions for 87 receiving yards.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Carson Wersal
CARSON WERSAL

Carson, a 2025 TCU graduate, is a sports journalist who covers college athletics for several On SI sites. While most of his experience is with TCU On SI, he also writes with Wake Forest On SI and Houston On SI. He also has a passion for the college baseball scene, most notably being a fan of TCU Baseball. In 2023, Carson was in Omaha and reported on the Men’s College World Series, where TCU finished 4th in the nation. His past work not only consists of major sports like football, basketball, and baseball, but with others like track and field and cross country as well.