TCU Horned Frogs Trail Big Against No.12 BYU Cougars at Halftime
After a brutal loss to Iowa State last weekend, the TCU Horned Frogs looked to turn the page with a win over the No.12 BYU Cougars. BYU head coach Kilani Sitake and his squad enter the Big 12 matchup after suffering their first loss of the season to No.8 Texas Tech last weekend.
While beating the Cougars was never going to be easy, the Frogs got some unwelcome news earlier this week with running back Kevorian Barnes being ruled out in the midweek availability report. With a large part of the TCU offense unavailable, it was expected that Eric McAlister and the wide receiving core would have to be sharp against the BYU secondary.
The Frogs won the toss before the opening kickoff and elected to send their defense out onto the field first. Unfortunately for TCU, the BYU offense got off to a hot start and never looked back. After the first half, the Cougars led the Frogs 27-10. Quarterback Josh Hoover and the TCU offense will receive the second half kickoff.
The Horned Frogs Look Outclassed Early
Through the first quarter, TCU totaled just 37 total offensive yards, 34 of which came through the air. After the first quarter, the Cougars' offense controlled the football for over two-thirds of the quarter. It doesn't help that the Frogs only found two first downs in the opening 15 minutes.
Speaking frankly, the Horned Frogs have just looked outmatched in Provo. While Coach Dykes has mentioned his confidence in the defense this season, the entire unit looked lost in Provo. Bear Bachmeier and the BYU offense scored on their first three drives to jump out to a 17-0 lead.
It was the same low-quality start for the TCU offense. It wasn't until there were less than eight minutes left in the half that the Frogs finally got on the board with a Nate McCashland field goal. Later, running back Jon Denman found the endzone to get the Frogs to double digits before the first half came to a close.
Through the first two quarters, Bachmeier, the BYU quarterback, completed 17 of 24 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown. The true freshman also rushed for 47 yards on the ground against the TCU defense.
The Absence of Kevorian Barnes is Noticeable
One of the biggest headlines this week was the absence of Barnes in the TCU rushing attack. On 97 carries this season, the senior has totaled 443 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Frog offense.
Against the Cougars in the first half, a struggling TCU offense averaged under 3.0 yards per carry for the majority of the first half. With a few chunk plays on the ground late in the half, the Frog offense eventually averaged 3.6 yards per carry. Jeremy Payne led all TCU running backs with 35 rushing yards on five attempts.
As for the rest of the offense, McAlister showed why he's a game-changing receiver, as his first reception of the game went for 47 yards down the sideline. By the end of the first half, the sophomore totaled three receptions for 87 receiving yards.