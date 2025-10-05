TCU Storms Back, Enters Halftime Tied With Colorado
The TCU Horned Frogs returned home after their trip to Arizona last Friday night, where they suffered their first loss of the season at the hand of the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Now they play their second night game of the season against the Colorado Buffalos', as they look to right their own ship, in the clash between two teams looking for their first Big 12 win of the season.
First Quarter
The Horned Frogs lost the coin toss, and the Buffs deferred to the second half, so Josh Hoover and the offense would take the field first in the contest. After driving 40 yards down the field, the Frogs' defense would sputter and fail to convert, turning the ball over to the Buffs for the first time.
Jamel Johnson would say, Not so fast, and on the third play of the series, would step in front of the pass for his third interception of the season. The Frogs' offense would take back over near midfield, but would walk away from the drive without any points. After a first and goal at the one, they would fail to score, and Nate McCashland would miss the field goal try.
The Buffs offense would take back over on their own 13-yard line with 5:27 left in the quarter. They would drive down the field, finding success in the passing game, including a 20+ yard reception. They faced a 3rd and four as the first quarter ended.
First Quarter Score: TCU 0, Colorado 0
Second Half
The Frogs defense would try to force a red-zone stop, the way they did against the Sun Devils, but a wide open Omarion Miller would be an easy target for Kaidon Salter in the end zone and the Buffs' would score the first points of the game, and take a 7-0 lead.
The Horned Frogs' offense would take over, but would have nothing to show for it besides a penalty and a third-down sack. They would punt the ball to Colorado with 11:51 in the half. The Buffs would do the same thing they did on the series before, taking their yards when they get them, and Salter would run it in from 10 yards out for the second touchdown of the day. They would take a 14-0 lead with 6:32 left in the half.
They would take over and find their way down the field, connecting on passes. Kevorian Barnes would enter the game for the first time and take a carry outside, getting tackled at the one-yard line. This time, thankfully, they would score from one yard out on a touchdown push to cut the deficit to 14-7 with 2:38 left in the half.
The Buffs would get the ball back after the kickoff but a poor throw by Salter and an athletic play from Bud Clark would result an interception and the Frogs would take over in Buffs territory with a chance to tie the game. Josh Hoover would drop a pass in a bucket for Eric McAlister, and the Horned Frogs would tie the game 14-14 with 1:32 left in the half.
The Buffs would find big gains with the ball back, but the Frogs would intercept them in the red-zone, Obiazor would come up with it after Jamel Johnson tipped it, and they would enter halftime tied.
First Half Score: TCU 14, Colorado 14
Colorado
TCU
203
Total Yards
190
115
Passing Yards
153
88
Rushing Yards
37
6-7
Penalties
2-20
1-3
3rd Down %
3-6
15:51
Time of Possession
14:09