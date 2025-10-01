How to Watch, Listen & Get Live Updates - TCU vs. Colorado
TCU dropped its first Big 12 test, losing to Arizona State 27-24 last Friday. Josh Hoover and the Horned Frog offense struggled for most of the game outside the first quarter-and-a-half. The defense started off nicely, but let Arizona State's offense go on a 27-7 run to win the game. It was a game that TCU would like to forget as soon as possible.
The first chance to move past the loss comes against Colorado, a team dealing with its own issues. The transition between the "Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders" era to the "Whatever is Happening Now" era has been a tough one. The Buffaloes are 0-2 in Big 12 play with losses to BYU and Houston. Nonetheless, Deion Sanders is still Coach Prime, and Colorado still has talent on its roster.
TCU vs. Colorado - Game Details
Date: Saturday, October 4
Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Television: Fox Sports with Connor Onion, Robert Griffin III and Alexa Landestoy
Radio: KZPS 92.5 FM with Brian Estridge, Marshall Newhouse and Elvis Gallegos
Spanish Radio: KWRD 100.7 FM with Miquel Cruz and Roberto Ramirez
Live Updates: KillerFrogs.com Game Day Thread
This forum is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source of how fans feel at that moment on a host of topics. The Game Day Thread contains play-by-play action and up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day. Let's hear from you! Follow in real time as fans react to the game. See what they are saying - the good, the bad, and the ugly - about the game.
FOLLOW LIVE! (Link will be added a few hours before kickoff)
TCU vs. Colorado - Game Notes
Saturaday's game is TCU's Las Ranas game where TCU honors Hispanic Heritage Month. It will also be a Black Out game.
TCU hasn't started 0-2 in Big 12 play since 2013 when the Horned Frogs lost games on the road to Texas Tech and Oklahoma. Colorado has not started 0-3 in conference play since 2017.
Colorado's roster features 20 players from the state of Texas. TCU does not have any players from Colorado on its roster.
For just the fourth time since he took over as TCU's starting quarterback (23 starts), Josh Hoover did not throw a touchdown pass in last week's loss to Arizona State.