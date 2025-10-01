Killer Frogs

How to Watch, Listen & Get Live Updates - TCU vs. Colorado

TCU looks to get back in the win column against Colorado.

Davis Wilson

TCU Football
TCU Football / X: @TCUFootball
In this story:

3-1, 0-1 Big 12. . 514. October 4, 2025. TCU - Colorado. 466. 6:30 p.m.. 2-3, 0-2 Big 12. FOX

TCU dropped its first Big 12 test, losing to Arizona State 27-24 last Friday. Josh Hoover and the Horned Frog offense struggled for most of the game outside the first quarter-and-a-half. The defense started off nicely, but let Arizona State's offense go on a 27-7 run to win the game. It was a game that TCU would like to forget as soon as possible.

The first chance to move past the loss comes against Colorado, a team dealing with its own issues. The transition between the "Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders" era to the "Whatever is Happening Now" era has been a tough one. The Buffaloes are 0-2 in Big 12 play with losses to BYU and Houston. Nonetheless, Deion Sanders is still Coach Prime, and Colorado still has talent on its roster.

TCU vs. Colorado - Game Details

Date: Saturday, October 4

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Television: Fox Sports with Connor Onion, Robert Griffin III and Alexa Landestoy

Radio: KZPS 92.5 FM with Brian Estridge, Marshall Newhouse and Elvis Gallegos

Spanish Radio: KWRD 100.7 FM with Miquel Cruz and Roberto Ramirez

Live Updates: KillerFrogs.com Game Day Thread

This forum is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source of how fans feel at that moment on a host of topics. The Game Day Thread contains play-by-play action and up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day. Let's hear from you! Follow in real time as fans react to the game. See what they are saying - the good, the bad, and the ugly - about the game.

FOLLOW LIVE! (Link will be added a few hours before kickoff)

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) drops back to pass against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Mount
Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) drops back to pass against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

TCU vs. Colorado - Game Notes

Saturaday's game is TCU's Las Ranas game where TCU honors Hispanic Heritage Month. It will also be a Black Out game.

TCU hasn't started 0-2 in Big 12 play since 2013 when the Horned Frogs lost games on the road to Texas Tech and Oklahoma. Colorado has not started 0-3 in conference play since 2017.

Colorado's roster features 20 players from the state of Texas. TCU does not have any players from Colorado on its roster.

For just the fourth time since he took over as TCU's starting quarterback (23 starts), Josh Hoover did not throw a touchdown pass in last week's loss to Arizona State.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Davis Wilson
DAVIS WILSON

Davis Wilson is from Dallas, Texas and currently attends the University of Missouri where he majors in journalism and writes and edits for one of the schools’ student newspapers called The Maneater. He has covered Mizzou’s baseball, football and men’s basketball team and during the summer, he wrote for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. He enjoys playing sports such as golf, basketball and football. 