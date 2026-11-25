TCU was unable to capture a win in its home finale against #2 Utah, losing 38-17. However, the Horned Frogs will get one more shot at becoming bowl-eligible on Thanksgiving Day against the No. 9-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders. With Sonny Dykes no longer serving as the head coach of the Frogs, interim head coach Andy Avalos will be tasked with attempting to upset Texas Tech in Lubbock. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The Horned Frogs enter the game at 5-6 overall and 3-5 in the Big 12. Texas Tech is 10-1 and 7-1 in conference play. If TCU pulls off the big upset on Thursday, they will become bowl-eligible. Otherwise, the Frogs' season will be over. Either way, the Frogs will have changes coming their way.

Texas Tech had a narrow win last week, as Baylor took the Red Raiders to the wire before they came out on top, 20-10. If the Frogs can make Texas Tech QB Thomas Castellanos uncomfortable like Baylor did, I like the Frogs' odds. Texas Tech has also struggled with consistency this season. However, the Frogs will have their hands full if they let him dictate where the ball goes. As I wrote in my Utah report card, the Frogs have quite a bit to fix, but I truly believe they will be playing hard for Andy Avalos in the regular-season finale.

Can the Horned Frogs protect the football, play hard, and bring the energy? Here’s how the KillerFrogs staff sees the regular-season finale.

TCU vs Texas Tech Score Predictions

Aiden Reed (7–4): TCU 24-17

Baileigh Sheffield (7–3, ten submitted picks): Texas Tech 31-17

Emma Swinney (8–3, two closest predictions): Texas Tech 49-28

Jackson James (6–5): TCU 24-20

JD Andress (7–4, one closest prediction): Texas Tech 37-10

Jason Phillips (6–5, one closest prediction): Texas Tech 31-17

Michael Bara V (7–4, one closest prediction): TCU 27-21

Nathan Cross (5–6): TCU 28-24

Ryann Zeller (7–4, one closest prediction): Texas Tech 27-20

Seth Dowdle (6–5, one closest prediction): Texas Tech 31-17

Skyler Gerard (5–6): TCU 21-18

Tom Burke (7–4, two closest predictions): Texas Tech 28-14

Sean Foushee (6–5, one closest prediction): TCU 31-24

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Tori Couch (7–4, one closest prediction): Texas Tech 31-20

This week's predictions are nearly split down the middle, as the staff is split on our group decision.

KillerFrogs Staff Prediction Standings Through Utah

Ten of the 14 staff members picked Utah to beat the Frogs last week, but there was only one staffer who got the closest correct pick. This honor goes to Seth Dowdle this week as he predicted Utah to win 35-20, which just missed by six points. It was his first closest prediction of the season.

Emma Swinney now has the solo lead in picking winners at 8–3. Six staff members sit at 7–4, four are at 6–5, and a few are below that, including me, unfortunately. Baileigh Sheffield is 7–3 through ten submitted picks.

Emma Swinney reclaimed the cumulative score-accuracy lead at 168. Ryann Zeller and JD Andress are tied for second at 178, Seth Dowdle is fourth at 180, and Jason Phillips is fifth at 190. We add up how far off each team’s predicted score was in every game, so lower is better. Baileigh Sheffield has 10 submitted picks. Cumulative rankings require all 11. Ten games have produced 12 closest-pick credits. Sean earned the first against Grambling State, Tori took Arkansas State, and Tom came closest against both UCF and Kansas. Ryann took BYU, Michael took Baylor, and Emma took West Virginia before sharing the Arizona credit with JD and Jason. JD took Kansas State outright, and Seth came closest against Utah. Everyone picked TCU against North Carolina, so no one earned a credit for that game.

KillerFrogs staff prediction standings through the Utah game, entering Texas Tech week. | KillerFrogs.com

Why the Staff Picked TCU or Texas Tech

JD Andress sees Texas Tech’s defensive front posing a major problem for the Frogs, leaving the TCU offense without many answers.

Michael Bara V believes the rivalry and the interim coaching change will bring out something special in the Frogs. He expects the defense to rally behind Andy Avalos and help TCU pull off the upset.

Aiden Reed sees TCU eliminating Texas Tech from Big 12 contention, assuming BYU wins, as the Frogs take advantage of having nothing to lose and fighting for bowl eligibility. He also expects TCU to pull off its annual Thanksgiving upset.

Baileigh Sheffield expects the Frogs to keep things competitive early, but sees Texas Tech pulling away in the second half for a two-touchdown victory.

Jackson James is counting on history repeating itself, pointing to TCU's upset of an in-state rival after its last coaching change in 2021. He believes the Frogs will do it again on Thanksgiving Day in Lubbock.

Skyler Gerard expects the Frogs to have some extra fire in their regular-season finale under interim head coach Andy Avalos. He’s counting on the defense to hold up as it has all season and help TCU pull off the upset.

As for me, I have been saying all season long that the Frogs would upset Texas Tech, and I'm sticking to that prediction. I believe this team has one more fight left in it, and I expect TCU to rise to the occasion in Andy Avalos' first game as interim head coach.

Share Your TCU vs Texas Tech Prediction

TCU won 35–34 the last time these teams met, in Fort Worth in 2024. This time, a win in Lubbock has more meaning as it would give the Frogs their sixth victory and give them bowl-eligibility and a Texas Tech loss likely has them looking from the outside of the Big 12 championship.

Can the Frogs do it again? Drop your winner and final score in the Scott & Wes Frog Fan Forum, then join us there on game day.

Lowering Office Productivity Since 1997.