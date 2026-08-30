The fun in the Irish air dissolved pretty quickly for Frog fans during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. TCU will head back to Texas with far more questions than it brought to Dublin after a frustrating 15-10 loss to North Carolina.

Despite a few strong individual performances, the Horned Frogs struggled to find consistency on offense, committed costly penalties and failed to score after the first quarter. Now, TCU has a bye week to figure out what went wrong before the season gets moving in earnest.

But it’s time to hand out the grades and see which groups need corrections. Here is a position-by-position look at what went right, what went wrong, and which players stepped up when TCU needed them most.

TCU Horned Frogs Offense

Quarterback: Grade C-

Well, Frogs fans got what they wanted from Jaden Craig, as he threw no interceptions. Frogs fans got one thing they wanted from Jaden Craig: no interceptions. Craig finished 20-of-32 for 175 yards and showed poise early, but the passing game never found the explosiveness TCU needed. A costly fourth-down mistake proved especially damaging, and the offense failed to score after the first quarter. Craig was also without two of his top receivers, but TCU will need considerably more from its passing game moving forward.

Recievers: Grade C+

Frog fans have been spoiled with elite receiver depth for the past 5 or more years. This year, I'm not sure that will be the case, based on what I saw. While yes, Jordan Dwyer and Dozie Ezukanma were out, I'm still not convinced the depth is there. However, I do want to give credit where credit is due. Ed Small stepped up when the Frogs needed him and had a solid performance with 65 yards on 9 receptions. However, the rest of the receiving core was extremely inconsistent and the lack of big plays was a big problem.

Running Backs: Grade A

I loved what I saw from Jeremy Payne and the running back attack today. I felt like it was one of the very few bright spots in the game today. Based on the game plan today, you can feel TCU's shift toward more of a rushing attack rather than the air raid they have used the past few seasons. Like it or not, Payne looked like a top running back in the Big 12, and he is looking like he will have a breakout season. Jon Denman also saw action in the game, scoring a touchdown, TCU's only one. I would have given this group an A+, but the Frogs seemed to stray away from the rush in the second half, and I think it changed the outcome of the game.

Tight Ends: Grade C+

Ka'Morreun Pimpton and Kari Ashley saw action in today's game, and I liked what I saw in their limited targets. Pimpton had one reception for 40 yards, and Ashley had three receptions for 17 yards. I truly thought in the first half this position group was going to be the biggest target for Jaden Craig and the offense, but that proved to be untrue in the second half as they went silent. I truly think we have two elite tight ends in the making, but the Frogs must use them, and what we saw today from the play calling won't cut it going forward. They must find a way to get these two going, especially with a few receivers out.

Offensive Line: Grade C

The offensive line worked well enough to allow Jeremy Payne to work, but to be honest, a lot of his production came because of his ability to bounce around defenders and find a big enough lane to shoot through. This group struggled from time to time today, and it almost seemed like a repeat of last year, as Jaden Craig was sacked three times and seemed to be uncomfortable in the pocket as the pressure kept coming. TCU's line must improve quickly, or it will be a long season.

Overall Offense Grade: C

TCU Horned Frogs Defense

Defensive Line: Grade B+

The defensive line looked solid, as it should be with tons of returning veteran talent. They were able to record three sacks and limited the Tar Heels to only 90 rushing yards. However, the group had a few costly penalties, including an offside call on the final drive that sealed the deal for North Carolina. Without the mistakes, I give this group an A. If they can clean up those mistakes, this group will be dangerous.

Linebackers: Grade B

Overall, the position group had a solid game. The biggest win they had was holding the Tar Heels to just 3.1 yards per carry, which was huge in keeping this game closer than it could have been. What kept them below an A was their struggles with pass coverage at times, but overall, this group made plays that kept the Frogs in this game.

Secondary: Grade B-

It was one of the most confusing groups for me, as they had their ups and downs. However, I feel like they did well stepping up and not letting Jacob Fields' dismissal set them back more than it could have. Jelani Thurman had a big receiving day with four receptions for 94 yards, as TCU really could not find an answer for him. UNC quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. also threw for 232 yards, which is more than the Frogs probably would have hoped. However, this group of players did an excellent job in the red zone, repeatedly keeping North Carolina out of the end zone several times. Overall, I liked what I saw from the Horned Frog secondary.

A timeline of the TCU locker-room incident, what was reported, what the records show, and the credential dispute that followed.https://t.co/V4ncmSc4dC — KillerFrogs.com (TCU On SI) (@Killer_Frogs) August 29, 2026

Overall Defense Grade: B+

TCU Horned Frogs Special Teams:

Kicking: Grade A

There wasn't really anything special, but Kyle Lemmermann did his job, making his one 31-yard field goal of the day and one extra point. It was good to see him back and fully healthy.

Punting: Grade B+

John Hoyet Chance had a solid first outing for the Frogs, averaging 43.5 yards on his two punts in the game. He also had a big heads-up play, as he kicked a high snap to the back of the end zone, saving it from being anything worse than a safety.

Returners: Grade B

The Frogs only had two punt returns today, both from Ed Small. He had a solid return on one, taking it for 33 yards. I think he will wind up being a solid returner, and he will fill the role well. I would have graded it higher; there were just not enough returns to know.

Overall Defense Grade: B+

TCU Horned Frog's Overall Grade: C-

Despite a few standout performances, this was an undeniably disappointing afternoon in Dublin. The defense did enough to give TCU opportunities to win, Jeremy Payne emerged as one of the brightest spots, and the Horned Frogs still walked away without taking advantage of either.

Well, this feels appropriate.



TCU lost in Ireland yesterday, and today the TCU traveling crew is loading onto a bus headed to the Cliffs of Moher.



Nothing metaphorical about this itinerary whatsoever. 😂🐸🇮🇪



Go Frogs. Please step away from the edge. 💜 pic.twitter.com/S9iDnUUBD3 — KillerFrogs.com (TCU On SI) (@Killer_Frogs) August 30, 2026

TCU ran 71 plays and controlled the ball for more than 33 minutes, but 11 penalties for 89 yards and an offense that went scoreless after the first quarter proved too much to overcome. The bye week now gives the Frogs an opportunity to address those mistakes before one bad Saturday becomes something more.

There is plenty to be frustrated about. There is also an entire season left to play.

I’m upset, but I’m not panicking yet. It’s Game 1.

What’s Next for TCU?

TCU now heads into a bye week with plenty to clean up before returning to the field. The extra week gives the Horned Frogs a chance to regroup, get healthier and address the mistakes that proved costly in Dublin.

In the meantime, the conversation certainly won’t stop. Join us on the KillerFrogs.com Forum to grade the Frogs yourself, debate what went wrong against North Carolina and talk about what TCU needs to fix during the bye week. We have a feeling there will be plenty to discuss.