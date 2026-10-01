TCU did not get the Big 12 opener it wanted. Now, the Horned Frogs return home looking for a response against undefeated BYU, with the KillerFrogs staff divided on what Saturday will bring.

The Frogs enter at 2–2 following a 21–13 loss at UCF. No. 10 BYU arrives at 3–0 after an open week, presenting another significant challenge for a TCU team still searching for its first conference victory.

As our BYU scouting report details, the Cougars have shown they can win in different ways. TCU will need a more complete performance to send them home with their first loss.

The questions facing the Frogs are familiar. Can they establish a running game, protect the football and avoid the mistakes that have stalled promising possessions? Those concerns are central to what must change for TCU football as the conference schedule continues.

For the second consecutive week, our staff has mixed expectations. Some see an opportunity for a home upset. Others expect BYU to take control.

The Cougars sit atop our latest Big 12 football power rankings, but Saturday gives the Frogs a chance to change the conversation.

Let’s see who the KillerFrogs staff has picked to win.

TCU vs. BYU Score Predictions

Aiden Reed (2–2, one closest prediction): TCU 27–24

Baileigh Sheffield (2–2): BYU 27–24

Emma Swinney (2–2): BYU 28–17

Jackson James (2–2): BYU 42–13

Jason Phillips (2–2): TCU 24–21

JD Andress (2–2, one closest prediction): BYU 42–17

Michael Bara V (2–2): BYU 35–7

Nathan Cross (2–2): TCU 28–27

Ryann Zeller (2–2): BYU 21–13

Seth Dowdle (3–1): BYU 28–10

Skyler Gerard (2–2): BYU 36–24

Tom Burke (3–1, one closest prediction): TCU 31–28

Sean Foushee (2–2): BYU 38–27

Tori Couch (2–2, one closest prediction): BYU 35–20

Ten staff members picked BYU, while four chose TCU. Every prediction favoring the Horned Frogs has them winning by three points or fewer.

Why the KillerFrogs Staff Picked TCU or BYU

TCU’s running game, offensive consistency and ability to avoid mistakes shaped several of this week’s predictions. For those picking the Frogs, playing at home offers a reason to believe a better performance is possible.

TCU can’t run the ball right now; the team just isn’t in a good sequence. BYU is one of the best teams in the country. They will show that on Saturday. Michael Bara V

I think with the bad weather conditions mixed with some issues with TCU’s offense, BYU will win with the solid team they have coming into the game in Fort Worth. Skyler Gerard

BYU is coming off a bye, and they have looked sharp on all 3 units. TCU makes too many mistakes, and the Cougars will capitalize on any opportunities they get. Jackson James

It’s gonna be a rainy night in Fort Worth, and conditions won’t be good for passing situations. The Frogs have struggled to run the ball effectively. BYU dominates TCU for the second year in a row JD Andress

I genuinely just have a feeling about this one. I think the team plays way better and feels more comfortable at home. I think BYU will kind of overlook this game with how the season has gone for TCU so far, and I think TCU catches them off guard in this one Aiden Reed

Our staff members are not the only Frogs weighing in this week. The latest TCU Legends Picks panel brings another set of perspectives to the weekend’s games.

Different eras. Same Horned Frog pride. David Hawthorne, Robert Henson, Kyle Dooley, Tye Gunn, Chris Scott Jr. and Tank Carder join this week’s TCU Legends Picks panel. | Jason Phillips for KillerFrogs.com

KillerFrogs Staff Prediction Standings

Seth Dowdle and Tom Burke lead the staff with 3–1 records entering the BYU game. The remaining participants are 2–2.

Aiden Reed and Emma Swinney each predicted a 21–14 TCU victory last week. Although their scores were close to the final numbers, both picked the wrong winner.

Tom earned the closest-prediction credit with his 24–10 UCF pick, seven combined points away from the Knights’ 21–13 victory. Under our scoring rule, a staff member must pick the winning team to earn closest-prediction credit.

JD Andress, Tom Burke, Aiden Reed and Tori Couch now each have one closest-prediction credit.

What Is Your TCU vs. BYU Prediction?

Will the Frogs respond at home, or will the Cougars remain unbeaten?

This matchup comes with plenty of history and plenty of opinions, as our Dear BYU letter makes clear. Now it is your turn to make a pick.

Share your predicted winner and final score in the KillerFrogs Fan Forum.

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