It’s no secret that the TCU Horned Frogs have struggled four weeks into the 2026 regular season. A 2-2 record with a top-10 opponent coming to town doesn’t exactly instill confidence that things will turn around soon.

At first glance, the numbers don’t point to an easy fix for TCU football.

There are certainly a few statistics that stand out. But are the problems fixable, and can the Frogs turn things around in time to salvage the season?

TCU’s Penalty Problems Keep Returning

The most obvious problems are the ones everyone watching the games can see, and the ones the coaching staff and players are painfully aware of.

That starts with the discipline problems that continue to follow the program. This has felt like an issue for more than just this season. Heading into Week 5, the Frogs are averaging 8.3 penalties per game, ranking 113th nationally.

This is more than a one-off concern. It has become a recurring part of the program’s identity. TCU ranks 113th this season after finishing 103rd last season, 56th in 2024 and 87th in 2023. Discipline has been a struggle, but the problem feels especially costly at this point.

Compare that with the 2022 season, the magical run everyone recalls when discussing the program’s history. The Frogs ranked 26th in penalties per game that year, averaging 4.9. That is far below this season’s average, with the difference even greater when looking only at this year’s games against Power Four opponents.

TCU’s Running Game and Offensive Line Remain Concerns

One of the exciting parts of bringing in offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis to replace Kendal Briles was the possibility of the Frogs finding a consistent ground game again. Running the football has been a struggle over the past three years, and improvement there would only help the offense.

In Week 0, that appeared to be the plan. TCU wanted to run the ball and allow Jeremy Payne’s success to dictate the pace of the game. Even with the passing struggles in that matchup, the Frogs consistently looked to run when given the opportunity.

That approach continued against Grambling, when TCU finished with 285 rushing yards. Against Arkansas State, the Frogs made it three straight games with more than 100 rushing yards, finishing with 131.

Yet, in the loss to UCF, the Frogs managed only 33 rushing yards on 27 attempts. That was a season low in attempts, 10 fewer than their previous low. The ground game wasn’t working, and as TCU trailed, the offense leaned more heavily on the passing game.

That struggled, too. The offense couldn’t find consistency, and when it did make progress, discipline problems often crept back in and erased it. Some of the rushing struggles could be attributed to moving away from the run, but the deeper problem starts with the offensive line.

A veteran group that entered the season with considerable expectations has yet to live up to them. Missed assignments remain an issue. Too often, the line of scrimmage doesn’t move, leaving Payne little space to find a hole and break through.

TCU has used several combinations up front, but a group that consistently works has yet to emerge. Cooper Powers has been playing left guard, while veteran Cade Bennett has seen a reduced role. Bennett played fewer than 20 snaps against the Knights despite being viewed as the starter during the first two weeks of the season.

Starting center Jaheim Buchanon had miscues snapping the ball, and Sonny Dykes mentioned in his press conference that Buchanon was struggling to hear the snap count. Ben Taylor-Whitfield, the talented left tackle with potential to play at the next level, has also struggled. His play has raised questions about confidence and what appear to be mental lapses.

The problems go deeper than simply “not running the ball.” So far, many of the struggles have started up front.

Can TCU Fix Its Problems Before the Season Slips Away?

Kylin Jackson (6) celebrates after recovering a UCF fumble on Sept. 26, 2026. Photo: KillerFrogs.com.rogs’ game at UCF. | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

That is the million-dollar question. The Frogs still have time, but the remaining schedule leaves little room for these problems to continue.

Including BYU, three top-15 opponents remain on the schedule, along with five unranked teams. TCU needs four more wins to reach bowl eligibility, and the next stretch of Big 12 games will go a long way toward determining whether the Frogs get there.

The discipline problem may be the toughest to solve. Many of the mistakes are mental lapses, and their root causes can be difficult to pinpoint. The coaching staff talked during the offseason about accountability and how it was changing the program for the better. Based on the performances so far, it is hard to see that translating consistently to Saturdays.

Mental toughness starts at the top. While pass interference and holding penalties can involve judgment calls, false starts, offsides and late hits are mistakes the Frogs have to eliminate. There must be internal accountability, whether that means losing playing time, teammates holding one another accountable or other consequences within the program.

The running game feels like a somewhat more straightforward fix. TCU needs consistency up front. The staff must identify the five players who give the Frogs the best opportunity to win and build around that group.

That creates cohesion and continuity. It could also allow a calm veteran like Bennett to help bring confidence back to the left side alongside Taylor-Whitfield. Kilian Registre and Witten Van Hoy have been a solid pairing, and their rotation has provided value.

Players have different styles, whether they realize it or not. Each moves differently and sees assignments differently. Find a combination that works, put that group on the field and let those players work through missed assignments together.

There is value in learning from a mistake firsthand, correcting it and building trust with the player next to you.

BYU Will Test Whether the Frogs Can Respond

The Frogs need some soul-searching. Discipline problems are best addressed internally, starting with an understanding of why they keep happening.

Two-thirds of the season remains, and now TCU faces its toughest opponent of the year.

There is still talent on this team. What is missing right now is consistency. Against BYU, the Frogs need to show progress and take a step in the right direction, because the time available to fix these problems is shrinking.

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