Dear BYU From TCU Fans With a Few Things to Discuss

Dear BYU,

Last year we made the trip to Provo.

It was rough.

Not just because the game got ugly. Really ugly. A 44-13 kind of ugly.

You don't serve alcohol. You don't serve coffee. And if you're a visiting fan trying to recover from watching your team get run out of the stadium, that's a tough combination.

Then something happened that finally made everything make sense.

You handed us free ice cream.

At first, we thought it was just BYU hospitality.

Now we realize it's probably a coping mechanism.

Because when beer and bourbon are off the menu, apparently you learn to process football through dairy.

Honestly, we respect the commitment.

And, we admit, though, it worked. CougarTail in one hand, ice cream in the other, and suddenly losing didn't seem quite as painful.

Now it's your turn to visit Fort Worth.

And we have a few things to discuss.

Two Very Different Starts to the 2026 Season

You arrive undefeated at 3-0, rested after an open week, and carrying the kind of confidence that comes with a top-10 ranking.

We arrive at 2-2, fresh off a 21-13 loss at UCF, carrying questions, frustration, and a sudden interest in the packaging aisle.

You are sitting atop our Big 12 football power rankings.

We are trying to determine whether winning the yardage battle comes with a receipt.

It does not. We checked.

Your September has inspired championship conversations. Ours has inspired deep breathing and some spirited discussions about what, exactly, we are watching.

Apparently, ice cream is not strong enough for every occasion.

Old Conference Foes Have Long Memories

But before you get too comfortable, let's remember that TCU vs. BYU didn't begin when you joined the Big 12.

We shared the WAC from 1996 through 1998, then the Mountain West from 2005 through 2010. We've been changing conference addresses and getting on each other's nerves for decades.

In 2005, TCU escaped Provo with a 51-50 overtime win. Subtlety has never been a requirement in this relationship.

Then there was that Thursday night in Fort Worth in 2008. You arrived unbeaten, and we sent you home with a 32-7 loss.

We followed that with a 38-7 win in Provo in 2009.

And the last time you visited the Carter, in 2023, the Frogs won 44-11.

Yes, you got us last year. We noticed. We were there.

But this series has enough history to know that the mood entering the stadium doesn't always match the mood leaving it.

Saturday begins a demanding stretch of Big 12 games for TCU. We'd appreciate starting it with something other than another character-building experience.

Purple Lights and a Paper-Bag Debate

Speaking of moods, you may have noticed some paper-bag fashion on TCU social media.

Our fans have reached the stage of frustration where even the profile pictures need accessories.

Landry Burdine has already weighed in, urging fans not to show up with bags over their heads. Some fans see the joke as a way to demand better while still supporting the Frogs. Others would prefer we leave the grocery supplies at home.

Don’t show up with a bag on your head. It’s classless, shows what a fair weather fan you are, and that you didn’t live through 1997. Are things good? No. Bag worthy? Also no — Landry Burdine (@LandryBurdine) September 30, 2026

We'll let the internet finish that discussion. It should only take another 400 years.

Personally, we'd prefer to use our bags for leftover barbecue.

And Saturday gives this team a chance to change the conversation.

It's an evening game at Amon G. Carter Stadium, which means another opportunity for those LEDs to turn the Carter purple.

We have the lighting. We have the setting. We would love for the football to match the production value.

The forecast even suggests cooler weather, by Texas standards, with a chance of storms Saturday.

Around here, an evening in the 70s practically qualifies as sweater weather. Please respect our seasonal journey.

If the sky provides a little drama, fine. We'd just prefer the Frogs stop providing quite so much of their own.

We'll introduce you to Texas barbecue, a glowing Carter, and a fan base that's frustrated enough to joke about hiding its face but still hoping to spend Saturday showing its voice.

The only thing we can't promise is free ice cream afterward.

Some traditions are best left in Provo.

Safe travels, Cougars. We'll see you in Fort Worth.

Riff Ram.

Sincerely,

KillerFrogs

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