Week 4 brought another shakeup to the Big 12, with several teams making their first statements in conference play.

The 2026 Big 12 football power rankings look different after Cincinnati handed Kansas State its first loss, Oklahoma State won at West Virginia, and Utah took care of Iowa State on the road. TCU’s 21–13 loss at UCF also changed the order near the bottom of the conference.

These rankings measure how the teams stack up right now, rather than simply repeating the Big 12 standings. Here is where all 16 teams stand heading into Week 5. For a look at what changed, see our Big 12 power rankings after Week 3.

2026 Big 12 Football Power Rankings After Week 4

1. BYU Cougars

Record: 3–0, 1–0 Big 12

BYU stays at No. 1 after a bye week. The Cougars remain undefeated, already own a conference win over Arizona and have scored at least 28 points in each of their three games.

Now comes one of the most anticipated games on the Week 5 Big 12 schedule: BYU visits a TCU team trying to respond to its loss at UCF. The Cougars will be rested; the Horned Frogs will be playing their first conference home game.

This week: at TCU, Saturday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN

2. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Record: 4–0, 1–0 Big 12

Texas Tech remains undefeated after taking care of Sam Houston. The Red Raiders built a comfortable lead and cruised to a 49–14 victory.

Through four games, Texas Tech continues to look like one of the Big 12’s most complete teams. A trip to Colorado gives the Red Raiders a chance to improve to 2–0 in conference play.

This week: at Colorado, Saturday, Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m. CT on FOX

3. Utah Utes

Record: 4–0, 1–0 Big 12

Sep 26, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones cornerback Seth Johnson (3) is stiff armed by Utah Utes running back Wayshawn Parker (1) during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utah stays near the top after an impressive 31–17 road win over Iowa State. The Utes have allowed just 41 points through four games and remain one of the conference’s strongest defensive teams.

Utah gets a bye before returning to Big 12 play in Week 6.

This week: Bye

4. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Record: 3–1, 1–0 Big 12

Oklahoma State makes a major jump after beating West Virginia 41–24 in Morgantown. The Cowboys have won three straight since opening the season with a loss to Tulsa.

Drew Mestemaker continued his strong start, and the offense delivered another productive performance. The victory also ended Oklahoma State’s 18-game Big 12 regular-season losing streak.

This week: Bye

5. Houston Cougars

Record: 3–1, 0–1 Big 12

Houston bounced back from its narrow loss to Texas Tech with a 42–28 win at Georgia Southern. The Cougars have scored at least 33 points in each of their three victories.

Houston is still searching for its first conference win, but its close game against Texas Tech keeps it high in these power rankings. The Cougars return home to face a UCF team coming off a win over TCU.

This week: vs. UCF, Saturday, Oct. 3, 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2

6. Cincinnati Bearcats

Record: 4–0, 1–0 Big 12

Cincinnati climbs after handing Kansas State its first loss. The Bearcats won their Big 12 opener 31–26 and now have four victories in four games.

That conference win gives Cincinnati a stronger résumé than it had a week ago. Another significant test follows on the road against Arizona.

This week: at Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 3, 10 p.m. CT on FOX

7. Arizona Wildcats

Record: 3–1, 0–1 Big 12

Sep 26, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Caden Pinnick (12) is sacked by Arizona Wildcats linebacker Jabari Mann (11) during the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona improved to 3–1 with a 34–24 road win over Washington State. The Wildcats have won two straight since their loss to BYU, and their offense has shown plenty of potential.

Now Arizona returns home looking for its first Big 12 victory against an undefeated Cincinnati team.

This week: vs. Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 3, 10 p.m. CT on FOX

8. Kansas State Wildcats

Record: 3–1, 0–1 Big 12

Kansas State takes a step back after its first loss of the season. The Wildcats led Cincinnati 17–10 at halftime but could not hold on, falling 31–26 in their conference opener.

Kansas State remains a talented team, though the result raised questions it will have time to address during its bye week.

This week: Bye

9. Arizona State Sun Devils

Record: 2–1, 1–0 Big 12

Arizona State had a bye in Week 4 after opening conference play with a win over Kansas. The Sun Devils return rested for their second Big 12 game.

A home win over Baylor would give Arizona State another conference victory and a chance to move up these rankings.

This week: vs. Baylor, Saturday, Oct. 3, 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPN

10. Baylor Bears

Record: 3–1, 1–0 Big 12

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) hurdles Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Naeten Mitchell (4) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor holds at No. 10 after beating Colorado 23–13 in its Big 12 opener. The Bears have won three straight since their narrow season-opening loss to Auburn.

Baylor’s defense held Colorado to 13 points and helped the Bears control the second half. A road game at Arizona State offers a chance to build on that conference start.

This week: at Arizona State, Saturday, Oct. 3, 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPN

11. West Virginia Mountaineers

Record: 3–1, 0–1 Big 12

West Virginia falls after Oklahoma State handed the Mountaineers a 41–24 loss in Morgantown. They entered the game undefeated, but the Cowboys pulled away in the second half.

The Mountaineers have little time to regroup before traveling to Iowa State in search of their first conference victory.

This week: at Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 3, 11 a.m. CT on TNT

12. UCF Knights

Record: 3–1, 1–0 Big 12

UCF moves up after beating TCU 21–13 in its Big 12 opener. The Knights held the Horned Frogs to 13 points and took advantage of TCU’s four turnovers.

The win gave UCF its first conference victory, even though TCU outgained the Knights 343–266. For another look at that matchup, read JD Andress’ immediate thoughts after the loss and Jason Phillips’ breakdown of TCU’s defensive performance.

UCF heads to Houston with another opportunity to establish itself in the Big 12 race.

This week: at Houston, Saturday, Oct. 3, 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2

13. TCU Horned Frogs

Record: 2–2, 0–1 Big 12

A TCU receiver secures a catch while a UCF defender makes contact during the Horned Frogs’ Big 12 road game in Orlando. | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

TCU drops two spots after losing its conference opener 21–13 at UCF. The Horned Frogs moved the ball for 343 yards but rushed for just 33, committed four turnovers and could not turn their yardage advantage into enough points.

Those mistakes loom larger with undefeated BYU coming to Fort Worth. Read our grades from TCU’s loss to UCF and Jason Phillips’ look at the standard TCU must meet after another mistake-filled game.

TCU vs. BYU gives the Horned Frogs an immediate chance to change the conversation around their season.

This week: vs. BYU, Saturday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN

14. Colorado Buffaloes

Record: 2–2, 0–1 Big 12

Colorado continues to slide after its second consecutive loss. The Buffaloes fell 23–13 at Baylor, a week after losing 41–7 to Northwestern.

Colorado started 2–0, but its offense has struggled over the past two games. The next assignment is no easier: undefeated Texas Tech comes to Boulder.

This week: vs. Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m. CT on FOX

15. Iowa State Cyclones

Record: 2–2, 0–1 Big 12

Iowa State drops another spot after a 31–17 home loss to Utah. The Cyclones could not keep pace late and are now 2–2 overall after also losing to Iowa earlier this season.

A home game against West Virginia gives Iowa State another opportunity to earn its first Big 12 win.

This week: vs. West Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 3, 11 a.m. CT on TNT

16. Kansas Jayhawks

Record: 1–2, 0–1 Big 12

Sep 19, 2026; London, ENG; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Jessiah McGrew (23) is penalized for targeting after colliding with Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Keaton Kubecka (3) during the second half at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas stays at the bottom after a Week 4 bye. The Jayhawks have lost two straight since opening the season with a win over LIU.

Kansas returns against Middle Tennessee before resuming conference play.

This week: vs. Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 3, 11 a.m. CT on ESPNU

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