TCU vs Kansas State Big 12 Championship Game: Odds, Spread, and Point Total Prediction

The Horned Frogs remain in the Top 5 as they move up one spot No. 3 in the nation according to the latest AP Poll and 12-0 overall. This is the first time they have gone 12-0 since 2010. They completed their undefeated regular season after absolutely demolishing the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Frogs absolutely destroyed the number one defense in the Big 12, and Max Duggan proved to the nation why he should definitely receive an invitation to New York as one of the Heisman finalist. The Frogs never let off the gas as they beat the Cyclones 62-14. This win enhanced TCU's College Football Playoff Chances even more.

TCU never got behind in this game, as they scored 24 unanswered points in the first quarter. Max Duggan and the TCU offense did this without their number-one receiver Quentin Johnson. The Horned Frog offense was very efficient, and the defense did a tremendous job getting the takeaways, as they had two interceptions and one forced fumble. And we cannot forget about Griffin Kell as he had another great game as he drained a 54-yard field goal.

TCU will travel up the road a few miles to Arlington, Texas, where they will take on The Kansas State Wildcats once again. They will be playing in the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium. TCU beat the Wildcats earlier this season 38-28 in a very close game. Kansas State is ranked 13 overall this season. They are a very talented team who have found recent success from their former Backup Quarterback, Will Howard, and their star running back Deuce Vaughn. Kanas State beat their home state rivals, the Kansas Jayhawks, 47-27 in their last regular season game.

There are hints that TCU might have solidified its College Football Playoff ticket after its last game. However, TCU is not banking on that as they will look to win the Big 12 championship, so there are no questions asked. TCU has beaten the Wildcats once; the question is will TCU be able to repeat what they did the first time and get the win, or will Kansas State come more prepared? I think TCU will be prepared to take care of business once again. There is no doubt that Kansas State wants to knock off TCU and receive its ticket to a New Years Six game. Regardless of the outcome, this TCU team has given us a great season, one we have not seen in a long time. I think the Frogs are ready to make history!

The Frogs are set to play the Wildcats in Arlington on Saturday, December 3, at 11:00 A.M. CDT.

Oddsmakers have given TCU the edge in this matchup because they are one of three undefeated teams left. They have also shown they can also beat any team in any atmosphere, including the Wildcats. The Horned Frogs are also listed higher because they have one of the best offenses in the nation, and they are ranked No. 3 in the nation. They will play a Kansas State team who has been impressive this season on both sides of the ball and should not be overlooked and taken lightly.

The Horned Frogs have shown multiple times this year that they don't care about who is talking about them or against them or what the odds show; they are only focused on their goals and winning. TCU is just the Big 12 Championship game away from guaranteeing a ticket to the College Football Playoffs. The oddsmakers have the over/under set at 62 points.

This game should be very exciting but also nerve-wracking for TCU! Kansas State is the last team left in TCU's way of receiving a ticket to the College Football Playoffs. As for Kansas State, they have their eyes set on knocking TCU off and making it to the New Years' Six Bowl. There is no doubt that they are looking to knock off a Top Five team to cap off their already great season.

I think this last game vs. Iowa State was the best game I have seen TCU play overall. Every piece seemed to click, and they played a very efficient game. I think TCU being healthier going into the Championship will definitely be a plus.

The Carter Boys have given us the best season we could have asked for, and I cannot thank them enough for it. I can not wait to see how everything plays out.

Betting Trends for both teams:

TCU is 12-0 overall.

Kanas State is 9-3 overall.

Kansas State is 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games.

The total has gone Over in 6 of Kansas State's last 9 games.

TCU is 5-1 against the spread in their last 6 games.

The total has gone Under in 6 of TCU's last 7 games vs Kansas State.

The pick: TCU -2.5 Over/Under 62 points.

Point spread and over/under per SISportsbook.com

