Two Horned Frogs Earn Big 12 Weekly Honors
Following TCU’s 35-21 win on Saturday night against Colorado, the Big 12 has named Josh Hoover and Namdi Obiazor to the Big 12 weekly honors.
Josh Hoover:
The Frogs’ quarterback played a significant role in the win against Colorado as he was involved in all five of TCU’s touchdowns. Josh Hoover, named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, completed 23 of 33 pass attempts for 275 yards and four touchdowns. Hoover also rushed the ball eight times and got in for a one-yard rushing touchdown to punch it in from the goal line. It was the seventh game for Hoover in which he had four or more passing touchdowns in a single game, which leads all active FBS quarterbacks.
Hoover was not only a general against the Buffaloes on Saturday, but he also took care of the football. TCU won the turnover battle, largely thanks to its defense, which forced and recovered a fumble, while intercepting Kaidon Salter on three occasions.
Namdi Obiazor:
TCU linebacker Namdi Obiazor was also named to the Big 12’s weekly honors as the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week. Obiazor turned in a tremendous performance with 10 tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception.
It was his fifth game with double-digit tackles and his second pick of his career. His last interception came against Long Island University in September 2024.
Obiazor notched the third interception of the game on a deflected pass from Salter at the goal line. It was a massive stop for the TCU defense that swayed the momentum in favor of the Frogs heading into halftime. The senior linebacker has two sacks this season and 18 assists, which is best for 10th in the conference.
Obiazor has been one of the Frogs’ top defensive players this season alongside a premier linebackers group in the Big 12. He is third on the team with 34 total tackles, second with two sacks, fourth with 16 solo tackles, and one of just four TCU defenders to force a fumble this season.
What’s Next?
The Horned Frogs (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) will hit the road later this week for a road trip to Manhattan, Kansas, where they will face the Kansas State Wildcats (2-4, 1-2 Big 120 in an afternoon game on Saturday, Oct. 11. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT, from Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX.