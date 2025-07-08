Two TCU Football Players Named To Pre-Season All Big 12 Team
As the Big 12 Media Days begin, the conference released its preseason all-Big 12 conference team, and the TCU Horned Frogs had two players make the list. The list was voted on by media members around the conference.
On offense, the lone selection was wide reciever Eric McAlister, who was phenomenal in action last season for the Frogs. A true deep-threat last season, he was 10th in FBS with an average of 19.5 yards per catch and led the nation with 89.7 percent of his catches resulting in first downs.
The DFW native should continue his success and even have a breakout year this upcoming season due to his connection with quarterback Josh Hoover. The duo connected on a deep ball last year that was a cataclysmic point in the Frogs coming back and beating Texas Tech at home last season. McAlister is the only returning starting wide receiver this year and should be the focal point of the passing offense.
The defense selection was safety Bud Clark, who will return to Fort Worth for his sixth collegiate season. Clark has been one of the backbones of the Horned Frog defense and getting him back to campus should aid in the Andy Avalos' second year as the defensive coordinator.
Clark is one of the highest graded returning safeties in college football, behind Caleb Downs of Ohio State, and has 11 interceptions with 158 tackles in his five seasons thus far.
Other selections include Sam Leavitt, from Arizona State as the quarterback, as well as being named the Big 12 pre-season offensive player of the year.
The TCU Horned Frogs will begin their season on September 1 at North Carolina.