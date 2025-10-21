Why One TCU Receiver Is Slated For A Big Week Ahead
Jordan Dwyer had a monster game against Baylor on Saturday and has put himself in the position to have another electric performance in Morgantown, West Virginia.
The junior transfer from Idaho caught for over 100 yards for the first time since the season opener against North Carolina. Dwyer’s production had been down the previous four weeks, managing no more than three catches in each contest, but he finally had himself a breakout game.
Dwyer led TCU in receiving with seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 15.9 yards per catch and had a game-long 41-yard reception, including a six-yard score at the end of the first half. After his production had decreased, Dwyer found the endzone for the third time this season and the first time Sept. 13 against Abilene Christian. Following the game, Josh Hoover said, “He was working those corners all day long. They tried a couple of different guys, and they had a tough time keeping up with him… He was tearing those guys up. He did a great job of playing smart, being where he was supposed to be.”
Since then, he managed just three catches against SMU, Arizona State, and Colorado, and just two receptions against Kansas State. “That last week or two, he didn’t have as much production in our offense as he would like to have, and I was proud of the way he bounced back this week,” Hoover said. “We worked really hard this week to get on the same page, and I’m really proud of his performance today.”
With the Frogs hitting the road for a hostile matchup with the Mountaineers in Morgantown, Dwyer will have to answer the call once again.
Fortunately for the Horned Frog offense, West Virginia has struggled to stop the passing game. The Mountaineers enter Week Nine with the third-worst pass defense, allowing 247.1 yards per game. The only teams that are worse are TCU and Oklahoma State. Despite West Virginia’s inability to stop the pass, they are tied second in the conference with eight interceptions.
What’s Next?
The TCU Horned Frogs (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-5, 0-4 Big 12) at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25. It will mark the 13th all-time meeting between the two programs as the Frogs make the trip to Morgantown for the first time since 2022.
Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. CT with streaming available on ESPN+.