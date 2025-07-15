Four Horned Frogs Taken in the MLB Draft
The 2025 MLB All-Star week is underway in Atlanta, and the first event of the three-day affair was the MLB Draft.
A special event for teams and players alike, culminating years of hard work and research in hopes of hearing their names called in the 20 rounds of the 2025 draft.
Four TCU Horned Frogs had the honor of having their names called by teams in the professional baseball league, including one player who got a call from the hometown team, the Texas Rangers. Where did the Horned Frogs land, and will they return to campus or sign with their MLB team?
Ben Abeldt
Abeldt was the first Horned Frog off the board this past weekend and was drafted in the fifth round by the Texas Rangers.
Abeldt suffered a UCL injury prior to the 2025 season that saw him miss the season, but was the projected ace of the TCU rotation and the favorite for Big 12 Pitcher of the Year.
I believe Abeldt will sign with the Rangers and will not be returning to TCU.
Anthony Silva
The longtime shortstop for the Horned Frogs was drafted in the 14th round by the Cleveland Guardians.
Silva came onto the college baseball scene red hot, with a .330 batting average and showed off his defense in Omaha at the College World Series. He cooled off some in 2024 but bounced back in the 2025 season and showed flashes of his capabilities at the plate. No matter what the production at the plate looks like, he will provide stellar defense at the next level.
I believe Anthony Silva will sign with the Guardians and will not be returning to TCU.
Caedmon Parker
The TCU bridge piece between the rotation and the bullpen, Parker was drafted in the 15th round by the Chicago White Sox.
This is Parker's second straight year getting drafted, after being taken in the 11th round by the Milwaukee Brewers last year, but he opted to return to TCU instead for the 2025 season.
I give a vote of confidence that Caedmon Parker will sign with the White Sox.
Braeden Sloan
Sloan was the fourth Horned Frog taken, drafted in the 17th round to the Baltimore Orioles.
Known for his changeup that produces big swings and misses, Sloan started the 2025 nearly perfect before going through a mid-season slump. A staple of the TCU bullpen, he has shown electric off-speed on the mound.
I believe Braeden Sloan will return to TCU for the 2026 season.