How Desmond Bane Uplifted the TCU Men's Basketball Program
Desmond Bane getting his TCU jersey retired during the Frogs' 69-66 upset over No. 9 Texas Tech showed a full circle moment of Bane's impact on the program.
The 6-foot-5 guard from Richmond, Indiana was a zero-star recruit coming out of high school. With his only Power Five offer coming from TCU, Bane took a chance with new Horned Frog head coach Jamie Dixon in Fort Worth.
Bane was the first recruit signed in the Dixon era with TCU men's basketball. The Frogs were coming off a combined eight conference wins in their first four Big 12 season and needed a change quick.
Quickly, Bane made an immediate impact. He eventually played all four years in a Horned Frog jersey, earning many accolades that make many consider him as the best TCU basketball player of all time.
Desmond Bane Career TCU Ranks
- No. 1 in 3-pointers (249)
- No. 1 in wins (84)
- No. 1 in games played (141)
- No. 2 in minutes (4279)
- No. 3 in scoring (1784)
- T-No. 4 in games started (114)
- No. 5 in 3-point percentage (43.3)
- No. 8 in steals (132)
The 2020 youth advocacy and educational studies graduate also earned All-Big 12 Honors twice.
Bane's four TCU seasons included an two NIT appearances (championship and semifinalist) and NCAA Tournament appearance. This was for a Horned Frog program that had not made the NCAA Tournament prior to Bane's arrival since 1998.
After his graduation, Bane became a 2020 NBA first round draft pick (30th overall) to the Boston Celtics before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies instantly.
In the middle of his fifth NBA season, Bane has played his entire career with the Grizzlies, averaging a career 17.5 points per game. In 2023, the 2020-21 All-Rookie selection signed a 5-year, $207M extension to remain with Memphis for a while.
All this is to say that Bane has been an extremely great ambassador for TCU and well deserving of his No. 1 jersey retirement. Below is what he had to say about this honor.
The greatest winner in TCU basketball history's ceremony was following by a Horned Frog upset over No. 9 Texas Tech. This game truly showed how much better the basketball program in Fort Worth has gotten since Desmond Bane first committed to the Frogs.
Players like Bane set the blueprint for elite players to follow, such as RJ Nembhard, Damion Baugh, Mike Miles Jr. and Emanuel Miller.
Yesterday was a special night at Schollmaier Arena, and what Desmond Bane has done for Texas Christian University was a big part of it.
WATCH! Desmond Bane's Press Conference Before his Jersey Retirement
