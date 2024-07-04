TCU's Emanuel Miller Signs Summer League Deal With Mavericks
Former TCU forward Emanuel Miller signed a Summer League deal with the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday.
The Second-Team All-Big 12 selection will start play on July 13, along with recent draft picks Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Melvin Ajinca, and a group of players trying to make the roster.
After two seasons with Texas A&M, Miller had three standout seasons as a Horned Frog, averaging double-digit points as a starter on three consecutive NCAA Tournament teams.
Last season, Miller earned Big 12 Honors, leading TCU with 15.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He will be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever put on a Frog basketball jersey.
The 6-foot-6 wing will join his younger brother Leonard Miller in the NBA and former teammate Mike Miles Jr. on the Mavericks.
With the departure of Derrick Jones Jr. in free agency, there is a little bit of room at his position for Miller to make a roster spot if he impresses.
Standing in front of the TCU standout at the forward position is PJ Washington and Maxi Kleber, so keep an eye on how Miller performs.
Miller joins Jameer Nelson Jr. (Spurs) as undrafted players from last year's TCU team to be signed in the Summer League.
