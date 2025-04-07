#1 TCU Beach Volleyball Extends Win Streak with Big 12 Victories in Tucson
The Horned Frogs edged out #12 Arizona State, 3-2, before closing the event with a commanding 4-1 win over host Arizona, pushing their winning streak to 17 matches and improving to 19-3 on the season.
Match 1: #1 TCU 3, #12 Arizona State 2
The Horned Frogs faced a stiff test in their opening match of the day, battling through five closely contested courts against the 12th-ranked Sun Devils. Arizona State took the early edge with a tight win on court five (22-20, 21-23, 15-11), but TCU answered back.
Ana Vergara and Anhelina Khmil stayed undefeated in 2025, tying the match with a straight-set win on court four (21-14, 21-17), improving to 10-0 this season. On the top court, Hailey Hamlett and Daniela Alvarez showed grit in a three-set battle, securing a crucial point for TCU (21-18, 18-21, 15-9), improving their record to 5-0 together.
The decisive moment came on court three, where Allanis Navas and Sofia Izuzquiza delivered a comeback victory (18-21, 21-18, 15-11), clinching the match for the Frogs. The win marked a special milestone for Navas, as it was the 100th victory of her collegiate career. Arizona State managed one final win on court two, but TCU had already sealed the team result.
Match 2: TCU 4, Arizona 1
In their second matchup, TCU made quick work of Arizona, bouncing back from an early deficit after the Wildcats took the court early (21-18, 21-16). TCU’s Navas and Izuzquiza evened the score with a dominant performance on court two (21-13, 21-13), and Khmil, alongside Morgan Williams, added another point on four (21-15, 21-18), giving Khmil the 75th win of her career.
Hamlett and Alvarez clinched the match on court one (21-16, 21-19), extending their record to a perfect 6-0 this season. The Frogs capped the day with a marathon victory on court five, as Hallie Corinne Frist and Elea Beutel rallied to win in three sets (18-21, 21-19, 19-17), finalizing the 4-1 team score.
Up Next
TCU travels to San Luis Obispo, California, to compete in the Center of Effort Challenge. The Frogs will open the event with a rematch against #12 Arizona State on Saturday.
