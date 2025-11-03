TCU Soccer Midfielder Wins Big 12 Co-Freshman of the Week
The Big 12 announced Monday morning the final 2025 Big 12 Soccer Weekly Honors, which saw midfielder Emma Yolinsky back on the list of honorees. Yolinsky was awarded Big 12 Co-Freshman of the Week alongside BYU midfielder Mia Lopez.
It is now consecutive weeks in which Yolinsky has won the award, after being named Freshman of the Week for her efforts against Arizona and Arizona State. She has been a crucial part of a TCU program that earned its second straight Big 12 title and fourth in the last six seasons.
A transfer from Texas A&M, Yolinsky settled in quickly with the Horned Frogs. She scored two goals in the opening three matches, including her first in the season opener way back in August against Pepperdine. Yolinsky finished the season with six goals and four assists. She ended the season on a roll, finding the back of the net three times in the final four matches.
She was a stalwart for the Frogs in the midfield this season. Despite not playing a single game in 2024 with the Aggies due to injury, Yolinsky made a return and started all 17 games she was a part of. She even tallied a pair of assists against her former team in early September, when the Frogs topped the Aggies 2-1 in Fort Worth.
Big 12 Weekly Honorees: Week 11
Offensive Player of the Week: Reagan Kotshau, MID (Colorado)
Defensive Player of the Week: Izzi Stratton, DEF (BYU) and Jada Silvest, DEF (UCF)
Goalkeeper of the Week: Genesis Perez Watson, GK (UCF)
Freshman of the Week: Emma Yolinsky, MID (TCU), Mia Lopez, MID (BYU)
What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?
No. 5 TCU (15-2-1, 9-1-1 Big 12) will host BYU (9-6-3, 4-5-2 Big 12) in the Quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Monday, Nov. 3, at 2 p.m. CT, from Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium. The Horned Frogs have won five games in a row and are unbeaten in their last seven matches. TCU has made Garvey-Rosenthal a fortress over the last several seasons, and this year the team went 8-2 at home.
The Frogs and Cougars did not face off this season. The last matchup between the two programs was in last season’s Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri. TCU has won two in a row and three of the last four matches against BYU, including what was a hard-fought 3-3 draw in Provo, Utah, in the 2023 season.