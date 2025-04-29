Men's Tennis Secures No. 2 Overall Seed in NCAA Postseason Tournament
The No. 2 TCU Horned Frogs (22-3) served up an ace once again on Monday when the 2025 NCAA D1 Men's Championship bracket was announced. They earned the overall No. 2 seed, which means they will host the Fort Worth Regional this weekend.
TCU has now earned a national seed for five consecutive seasons and nine of the last ten years. The Horned Frogs' streak of 10 consecutive postseason appearances is the second-longest in program history, trailing only the program's run of 16 straight NCAA Tournament selections from 1991-2006.
Fort Worth Regional Preview
TCU is one of 16 schools that will host a regional this weekend. The first-round matches will be played on Friday, May 2, and the second-round match will be played on Saturday, May 3.
Fort Worth Regional Teams
- TCU (22-3)
- Oklahoma (16-10)
- Illinois (15-11)
- Abilene Christian (13-10)
TCU, Oklahoma, and Illinois all received at-large bids. ACU received an automatic bid as winners of the Western Athletic Conference.
First Round Matches
- No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Illinois - Friday, May 2 - 3 pm CT
- No. 1 TCU vs. No. 4 ACU - Friday, May 2 - 6 pm CT (or 30 minutes after the first match concludes)
Second Round Match
- Oklahoma/Illinois winner vs. TCU/ACU winner - Saturday, May 3 - 3 pm CT
Friday’s match between the Horned Frogs and ACU marks the fifth meeting in the last four years between the programs. TCU has staged its season-opener against ACU for three straight years. The Horned Frogs blanked the Wildcats, 7-0, on Jan. 11 to kick off the 2025 campaign.
TCU and Oklahoma have battled annually during their shared tenure as Big 12 members from 2012 to 2024. The Horned Frogs have claimed 13 of the last 14 head-to-heads between the programs dating back to 2016. TCU eliminated the Sooners from the semifinals of the 2024 Big 12 Championship with a 4-1 win in their last meeting.
The Horned Frogs hold an 11-5 all-time record and have claimed three straight duals against the Illini. TCU earned a 4-1 decision over Illinois on March 19, 2023, in Fort Worth in the teams’ most recent match. The lone postseason meeting between the Horned Frogs and Illini took place in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, with Illinois winning 4-0.
All three Regional matches will be streamed via PlaySight as a part of a Cracked Racquets Cross Court Cast. In the case of inclement weather, matches will be moved to the indoor Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center. Fans will be permitted to attend matches that are moved indoors.
Potential Super Regional Matchup
As the No. 2 overall seed, TCU has earned the right to host the Super Regional round, if the Frogs are able to win the first two rounds. The Fort Worth Regional pairs with the Orlando Regional.
Orlando Regional Teams
- UCF (21-8) - No. 15 overall seed
- South Florida (19-4)
- Florida (14-11)
- Miami (13-10)
The Fort Worth Super Regional will be played on Saturday, May 10 at 3 pm CT.
D1 Men's Championship
Winners of the eight Super Regionals will advance to the D1 Men's Championship, which will be played in Waco May 15-18.
TCU enters the NCAA Tournament as one of only two programs alongside Virginia that has advanced to the final site in nine straight seasons. The Frogs have notched five consecutive quarterfinal appearances and have reached the Elite Eight on eight occasions in the last decade. No program nationwide has notched more quarterfinal berths than TCU since 2015.
The Horned Frogs have reached the semifinals six times (1989, 1996, 2001, 2015, 2023, 2024) and won their first NCAA Championship last year. Their streak of 10 consecutive postseason appearances is the second-longest in program history, trailing only the program's run of 16 straight NCAA Tournament selections from 1991-2006.
Overall National Seeds
Three Big 12 teams earned national seeds - TCU (#2), Arizona (#10), and UCF (#15)
- Wake Forest (33-1)
- TCU (22-3)
- Texas (25-4)
- Stanford (22-5)
- Ohio State (24-2)
- San Diego (22-3)
- Virginia (20-7)
- Columbia (17-4)
- NC State (20-6)
- Arizona (23-4)
- California (18-4)
- Mississippi State (22-5)
- South Carolina (19-7)
- Tennessee (20-8)
- UCF (21-8)
- Texas A&M (16-10)
Follow KillerFrogs on X to stay up to date on the men's tennis postseason journey.