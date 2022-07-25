TCU Swimming and Diving:  Meet Alec Hubbard

Next in a series highlighting TCU student-athletes who are now Think NIL Ambassadors.

KillerFrogs wants you to get to know some of TCU's student-athletes before the 2022-23 seasons begin. KillerFrogs is a partner of Think NIL, a TCU collective. Think NIL's mission states that they are "committed to finding and creating Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities for all TCU student-athletes." They recently announced eight new Ambassadors, many of whom we will be profiling as a result of their partnership with KillerFrogs.

Alec Hubbard is a diver. Though it probably goes without being said that he is a good one, being a prominent member of the Horned Frogs swimming and diving team, a brief glance at some of his accomplishments will put to rest any unnecessary doubts: 2022 Big 12 Bronze Medalist (Platform), school record holder (Platform - 377.03), qualifier for the Men's NCAA Championships, and it goes on and on. KillerFrogs reached him for a brief interview and he was gracious enough to give us a sense of who he is--his background, his values, what drove him to TCU and what it is like to be such an outstanding student-athlete.

Hubbard chose TCU "because of its fantastic location in Fort Worth" and "its high academic and athletic standards." He seems happy here, saying he loves "the weather" (he is a diver, after all; presumably the water helps with the heat, and as for the summer, let's hope he's in North Carolina, not having to stomach it) "and the incredibly kind people!" His favorite Fort Worth restaurant is Velvet Taco and his proudest accomplishment since moving to TCU as a Horned Frog was his "qualifying for and competing in the Men's NCAA Diving Championship." He is currently studying mechanical engineering.

Hubbard was born and raised in Charlotte, North Carolina. His mother is from New York, his father from Tennessee. He has a brother currently studying at Denver University. Growing up, he played lacrosse, soccer, football, and gymnastics.

When it comes to NIL, Hubbard is ever the optimist. He intends to take full advantage of the opportunities afforded him, saying: "I'm looking forward to show and help other athletes like myself from smaller sports that it is not impossible to get recognized and take advantage of NIL." As for what NIL means to him, he's equally positive: "NIL to me means that power is being given back, and it is a great step forward in supporting the student-athletes that entertain most of America."

I am grateful to have been able to contact such a promising young man. As for what advice he has to offer other student athletes going through the selection process in choosing a college, Hubbard says: "Don't rush to a school; make sure you find your perfect fit."

One does not doubt that Hubbard found his perfect fit as a Horned Frog.

Career Honors

In just his first year on campus, Hubbard earned his way to the NCAA Championship. Here are some of his accomplishments:

Big 12 Bronze Medalist - Platform - 2022

School Record holder - Platform - 377.03

NCAA Championships - Platform - 37th overall - 2022

NCAA Zone D Championship - Platform - 8th place - 2022

About Think NIL

Think NIL is a Fort Worth-based, fully staffed TCU collective led by a TCU Neeley School of Business Alumni and experienced Media & Entertainment Executive & Serial Entrepreneur, in addition to a former TCU Athletics administrative veteran.

