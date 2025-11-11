TCU Soccer to Host Grambling State in NCAA Tournament
No. 5 TCU Soccer secured the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament as announced on Monday. It marks the ninth time TCU Soccer has been in the tournament in the last ten years.
The Frogs will host Grambling State Lady Tigers (11-6-5, 5-0-3 SWAC) on Friday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. CT from Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium. TCU is one of eight Big 12 teams to be selected for the tournament, tying a conference record. The Frogs are alongside Baylor, BYU, UCF, Colorado, Kansas, Texas Tech and West Virginia, who each secured spots in the 64-team field.
Grambling State had an impressive season itself, going undefeated in conference play. Entering the SWAC Conference Tournament, the Lady Tigers notched shutout wins against Southern University and Alcorn State to advance to the Tournament Championship. Grambling State earned a hard-fought 2-1 win over No. 1 seed Jackson State University to claim its fourth SWAC Championship in program history. They have been named conference champions nine times before winning the tournament in early November.
Head coach Eric Bell led the Frogs to another successful season, winning the Big 12 regular season title for the second year in a row and for the fourth time in program history. The Frogs went 15-2-2 overall and 9-1-1 in Big 12 conference play. TCU is now one of just 13 programs in the nation to have hosted six of the last nine NCAA Tournament First Round matches.
The Frogs were further honored with several end-of-the-year awards, including Bell being named Big 12 Coach of the Year for the fourth time. Kamdyn Fuller was named Freshman of the Year, while Seven Castain was tabbed Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Not to mention, the Frogs had nine players selected to the First Team, Second Team, and All-Freshman Team.
2025 NCAA Soccer Tournament: Big 12 Teams In Action on Friday
No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (15-2-2) v. Grambling State Lady Tigers | 7:00 p.m.
No. 3 Colorado Buffaloes (15-3-3) v. Utah Valley Wolverines | 7:00 p.m.
No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks (14-5-3) v. California Baptist Lancers | 6:00 p.m.
No. 5 Baylor Bears (12-4-4) v. Texas State Bobcats | 7:00 p.m.
No. 5 BYU Cougars (11-6-4) v. Utah State Aggies | 7:00 p.m.
No. 6 Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-2-4) v. UTSA Road Runners | 6:00 p.m.
No. 7 UCF Knights (11-3-5) v. Maine Black Bears | 6:00 p.m.
No. 7 West Virginia Mountaineers (8-0-3) v. Wagner Seahawks | 6:00 p.m.
What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?
