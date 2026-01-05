TCU Men's Basketball Receiving Votes in Latest AP Poll

While the TCU men’s basketball team has yet to crack the top 25 of the AP poll so far this season, the latest returns suggest that the Horned Frogs are almost there.

Following its 69-63 gritty win over the Baylor Bears on Jan. 3, TCU received two votes in the latest AP poll. If the ranking were extrapolated beyond 25 teams, the Horned Frogs’ votes would place them at No. 42 in the nation. That places them in a tie with Virginia Tech and UCLA, which also were granted two votes by the media. Miami (five votes), Indiana (four), and Auburn (three) were right in front of TCU.

In total, 44 — including those that made the top 25 — received votes.

The Big 12 was well represented in the ranking, with seven schools — including the No. 1 team in the country — being featured. Arizona, which continues to dominate, barely edged out Michigan for the top spot in the poll. Iowa State (No. 3), Houston (No. 7), and BYU (No. 9) also appeared in the top 10. Texas Tech (No. 14), Kansas (No. 22) and UCF (No. 25) rounded out the Big 12’s contingent in the AP poll.

Where Does Everyone Else Stack Up with the Frogs?

The top six — Arizona, Michigan, Iowa State, UConn, Purdue and Duke — remained unchanged from last week. The rest of the top 10 also stayed the same, apart from some shuffling of teams and No. 10 Nebraska crashing the party following a narrow win over Michigan State.

Other big risers included Georgia and Iowa, which both moved up five and six spots, respectively, after good play over the past week. Meanwhile, North Carolina and Kansas, two blue bloods of the sport, fell five spots after losing games to SMU and UCF, respectively. The only two teams to fall out of the ranking were Florida, a team which TCU beat earlier this season, and USC.

The Big 12 had the most teams in the poll with seven, while the Big Ten secured six spots. Both the ACC and SEC were next up with five schools. Both the Big East (UConn) and the West Coast Conference (Gonzaga) had just one team apiece, though both were in the top 10.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

David Punch backs a defender down inside the paint to get TCU on the board in the first half. | Brian McLean/ TCU On SI

A trio of difficult tests is on the menu for Jamie Dixon’s Horned Frogs after the successful triumph over the rival Bears. First up is a trip to Allen Fieldhouse to play the ever-tough No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks. After that, the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats will attempt to storm the gates of “Fort Dixon” before the Horned Frogs travel west to face No. 9 BYU and Utah.

