TCU Tennis Programs Enjoy Historic Seasons in 2026

Few programs across TCU Athletics enjoyed as much success during the 2025-26 season as the Horned Frogs' tennis teams.

The men's and women's programs combined for conference championships, NCAA Tournament appearances, national rankings, individual awards, and All-American honors. For both teams, the season was filled with milestones that highlighted TCU's growing reputation as one of the nation's premier tennis schools.

Women's Tennis Reaches New Heights

The TCU women's tennis team finished the season with an overall record of 20-5, marking the program's first 20-win season since 2008.

The Horned Frogs finished third in the Big 12 Conference with a 10-3 record before making history in the conference tournament. TCU captured its first-ever Big 12 Tournament championship, a milestone achievement for the program.

The title also marked the first time the TCU women joined the men's team in winning the Big 12 Tournament during the same season. It was the first time that both a men's and women's team from the same Big 12 school won conference tournament titles since Texas accomplished the feat in 2018.

Another impressive end-of-year ranking for our squad in the @UTR_Sports_ poll 🐸#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/hBUnfF4kMW — TCU Women's Tennis (@TCUWomensTennis) June 4, 2026

The Frogs qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the 19th time in program history and made their first appearance since 2017. Their season came to an end with a 4-2 loss to Rice in the first round at the LSU Tennis Complex in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Individual Honors Followed Throughout the Season

Jennifer Jackson was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, while head coach Lee Taylor Walker earned Big 12 Coach of the Year honors.

Raquel Caballero Chica received First-Team All-Big 12 recognition in singles competition. Yu-Chin Tsai, Cristina Ramos Sierra and Cayetana Gay earned Second-Team All-Big 12 honors.

In doubles competition, Tsai and Victoria Gomez O'Hayon, Caballero Chica and Jackson, and Tomi Main and Gay all earned All-Big 12 Second-Team honors.

The season represented one of the most successful campaigns in program history and provided a foundation for future success.

Men's Tennis Continues Championship Tradition

TCU Men's Coach, David Roditi at NCAA Super Regionals in Fort Worth, Texas, May 9, 2026 | KillerFrogs.com

While the women achieved program milestones, the TCU men's tennis team continued a championship standard that has become routine under head coach David Roditi.

The Horned Frogs finished the season with a 25-6 overall record and a 7-1 mark in Big 12 play, finishing second in the conference standings behind Arizona.

TCU then captured the Big 12 Tournament championship at the USTA National Campus in Lake Nona, Florida.

The title was the men's fourth Big 12 Tournament championship and marked the program's 10th Big 12 regular-season or tournament title in the last 10 seasons, all under Roditi's leadership.

The Horned Frogs' 25 victories were the fourth-most in a season in program history.

The conference tournament championship secured the Big 12's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, where TCU made its 36th appearance in program history.

The Horned Frogs advanced all the way to the NCAA Final Four before suffering a heartbreaking 4-3 loss to top-ranked Texas at the University of Georgia's Dan Magill Tennis Complex.

Had match point on 'em, but our season will end in the semifinals 💔



In what was supposed to be a retooling year, a team with six underclassmen took TCU to its 10th Big 12 title, a fourth straight Final Four and 25 victories. Truly just the beginning with this group. Thank you… pic.twitter.com/bxeuyHHFPl — TCU Men's Tennis (@TCUMensTennis) May 16, 2026

Second-ranked TCU held five match-point opportunities but was unable to close out the Longhorns. The match marked the 14th meeting between the two programs since 2023, with each team winning seven contests.

Following the season, TCU earned a No. 4 year-end national ranking from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Awards and All-Americans Highlight Another Elite Season

The Horned Frogs collected a lengthy list of individual accolades.

The ITA named Duncan Chan and Cosme Rolland De Ravel All-Americans. Chan earned the honor in both singles and doubles competition, while Rolland De Ravel received recognition in doubles.

Chan became just the eighth player in program history to earn All-American honors in both singles and doubles.

Within the Big 12 Conference, Chan was named Player of the Year, Oliver Bonding earned Freshman of the Year honors, Rolland De Ravel was selected Newcomer of the Year and Roditi received Coach of the Year recognition for the seventh time.

TCU placed four players on the All-Big 12 Singles First Team: Bonding, Chan, Rolland De Ravel and Cooper Woestendick.

Chan and Rolland De Ravel also earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors in doubles.

A Banner Year for TCU Tennis

Conference championships. NCAA Tournament appearances. Final Four runs. Coach of the Year awards. Freshman of the Year honors. All-Americans.

The accomplishments achieved by TCU's men's and women's tennis programs during the 2025-26 season reinforced the programs' standing among the nation's elite.

Few schools can point to the combined success both teams enjoyed throughout the year.

For TCU Tennis, 2026 was another historic season.