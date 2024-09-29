TCU Volleyball Bounces Back with Sweep Over Arizona
A tough loss at the hands of No. 14 Arizona State saw TCU's seven-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday. As they've done so well all season long, the No. 22 Horned Frogs responded swiftly with a sweep over Arizona.
The offensive firepower was on full display in set one. TCU jumped out to a six point lead at the media timeout and never looked back. Leading 23-15, Jalyn Gibson came up with a kill and a service ace to finish off the set. The Frogs shot an incredible .571 hitting percentage enroute to the set win.
The Wildcats were able to keep things much closer in set two, trailing 15-13 at the midway point. The difference was at the service line where the Frogs picked up a couple aces and were gifted points via several service errors. A rare kill from Lily Nicholson finished off the 25-19 win in set two.
TCU continued to overpower Arizona in set three as two different 6-0 runs or higher occurred in the set. Becca Kelley began to take over knocking down five kills to give TCU the victory. Kelley finished with 10 kills on 15 shots to go with a pair of blocks.
Melanie Parra accounted for 17 kills, four aces and 10 digs in the match. Her underrated defense played a factor in the win. Gibson contributed nine kills and three aces.
It was a smooth win for the 22nd ranked Horned Frogs. They pick up their first conference win on the season and improve to 1-1 in the Big 12 and 9-3 overall. The Frogs will hit the road for the first time in over three weeks. They'll take on Houston on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.
