No. 9 TCU Comes up Just Short Against No. 20 Baylor
TCU Volleyball had a big road test in Waco, taking on the 20th-ranked Baylor Bears. This match had it all, but Baylor prevailed in a thrilling five sets.
Set 1 goes to the Bears
The intensity was high to start the match, as both teams traded points to start. Evan Hendrix picked up a kill to even the set at 11. The Bears responded with a key 4-0 run. With the Frogs trailing 22-21, Ksenia Rakhmanchik slammed a kill for Baylor. A service error by TCU and an ace by Rakhmanchick ended the first set.
TCU responded swiftly in the second set as they opened up an 8-3 lead. Hendrix was on fire with five kills during that stretch. The Bears made it close and eventually tied it up at 20. A big kill from Becca Kelley put the Frogs back in front, and they capitalized on Baylor mistakes to even things up.
Moving to an important third set, the Bears simply dominated. They roared to an 11-3 advantage, and TCU couldn't respond. The Frogs finished with a .162 hitting percentage compared to Baylor's .294. However, if there is one thing that should be known about Jason Williams' team, it is their refusal to throw in the towel.
The Horned Frogs stay alive in Set 4
After Hendrix had a service error to make it 12-12, the Frogs responded with a 4-0 run sparked by Alexis Roberson. Baylor would eventually retake the lead and put TCU's backs against the wall as they got to match point at 24-23. Coach Williams called a timeout, and it worked to perfection.
Lauren Murphy kept the match alive with a kill, and Becca Kelley followed it up with a kill of her own. The Frogs forced a decisive fifth set on a Murphy service ace.
Unfortunately, TCU didn't have enough juice to pull out the win. Baylor got out to a 4-0 lead, and the Frogs couldn't rally. It's a tough loss for TCU in a big, ranked matchup on the road. They now face the possibility of dropping out of the top 10.
Evan Hendrix shines again
The sophomore Hendrix had a monster game, contributing 25 kills, her second-highest total of the season. She did add a season high 17 digs. She is having a special season for the Frogs and will continue to be the driving force. It was also a big night for Sarah Sylvester as she continues to climb the all-time blocks ranks at TCU. She moved to number three on the list on Saturday.
What's next?
The Horned Frogs drop to 11-3 with a 1-1 conference record. They will return home where they've been dominant this season. A matchup with Kansas is set for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. You can watch on ESPN+.