TCU Volleyball Struggles Against No. 2 Texas
It was not a fun night in Austin for the ninth-ranked TCU Horned Frogs. Coming off a 4-0 week, TCU had a lot of momentum that was met by an overpowering Texas team. In a tough road test, the Longhorns came away with a sweep (25-12, 25-17, 25-18).
TCU struggles out the gate in Set One
The Longhorns came out red hot to open the match with a 6-0 lead. Sarah Sylvester was able to pick up a pair of kills to make it 9-3, but Texas responded with a 4-0 run. The Frogs couldn't find any rhythm, and Texas ran away with it, finished off by a kill from Taylor Harvey.
In need of a quick response, TCU looked much better to start the second set. Evan Hendrix and Lauren Murphy picked up six kills total to give the Horned Frogs a 10-8 lead. Texas found a response with a 6-0 run to hold a 16-12 lead.
The Longhorns did a nice job of preventing TCU from rattling off a run of their own and kept a safe lead. A block by Devin Kahahawai ended the second set with a 25-17 win.
TCU once again started off strong to open the third set as they clawed their way to a 14-14 tie thanks to kills from Murphy and Alexis Roberson. But once again, the Longhorns were too much as Torrey Stafford picked up some critical kills to boost the Texas lead. She finished with a match-high 15 kills.
Hendrix had 10 kills, and Sarah Sylvester led all players with six blocks. Texas simply had TCU's number on Wednesday, and the home crowd certainly helped. This was the Horned Frogs' first road game of the season.
What's next?
TCU dropped to 7-2 and ended its seven-game winning streak. Their schedule has been daunting, and with their only losses being to the fifth and second-ranked teams in the country, I think Jason Williams has to be pleased with what he has seen thus far.
The Frogs will wrap up their non-conference schedule with a trip to Houston, where they will compete in the Rice Invitational. They'll be tasked with a double header on Friday, with a matchup against Cornell at 11 a.m. and Texas A&M Corpus Christi at 4 p.m. That will be followed by a clash with Rice on Saturday at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.