Briles to UNT? Robert Griffin III Thinks He’s the Right Man for the Job
During Saturday’s game between TCU and Cincinnati, Robert Griffin III discussed Kendal Briles’ future amid head-coaching openings around the country. With the coaching carousel in full effect, he believes Briles could make a move not too far from Fort Worth.
Now that former University of North Texas head coach Eric Morris signed a deal to coach at Oklahoma State, the Mean Green are on the search for his replacement. According to Griffin III, Briles could be the man for the job. The former Baylor Bears quarterback said, “When you go to North Texas, they are expecting someone to come in and score points just like Eric Morris did, and I think Kendal [Briles] is the right guy to make that happen.”
Now in his third year as offensive coordinator, associate head coach, and quarterbacks coach at TCU, Briles could be eying a potential move to a head coaching job. Briles has shown an ability to be versatile all throughout his career. Griffin III said, “Josh Hoover is not the type of quarterback that I was in college, or the type of quarterback Bryce Petty or Nick Florence were at Baylor. He just has the ability to work with different guys.”
And he’s right.
Briles has coached across several programs, including Baylor, Florida Atlantic, Houston, Florida State, and Arkansas. Griffin III himself played under Briles at Baylor all four years of his career from 2008 to 2011. At that time, Briles was the inside wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator.
Briles wasn't promoted to offensive coordinator until 2015, but during his time with each school, he has found success running an offense. The 43-year-old Texas native has been an offensive coordinator at the highest level of college football for years, and it may be time for him to step into a head-coaching role as Griffin III has alluded to.
What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?
With the regular season coming to an end, Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs (8-4, 5-4 Big 12) will look to rest, recover, and get healthy ahead of their upcoming bowl game. With bowl games yet to be announced, it is unclear where the Frogs might fall. With that said, conversations of the Liberty Bowl (Memphis, TN) and the Independence Bowl (Shreveport, LA) have been tossed around.
Nonetheless, this time will allow the coaching staff and players to recoup after a rollercoaster of a regular season.