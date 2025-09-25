TCU Volleyball Sweeps Houston to Start Big 12 Play
No. 9 TCU had a strong showing in non-conference play. The Frogs were met with stiff competition and rose to the occasion. A 10-2 record was highlighted by five ranked wins (most in program history). Over the weekend, TCU traveled to Houston to compete in the Rice Invitational and won all three matches and only dropped two sets. Back at home, TCU fought hard to win their conference opener with a sweep over the Houston Cougars.
Honoring Melanie Parra
One of the greatest players to ever dawn the purple and white for TCU volleyball returned to Fort Worth on Wednesday. Melanie Parra was given her first-team All-American ring by her coach Jason Williams. It was a special moment celebrating an incredible talent.
A back and forth first set
Big 12 play started off quite competitive for the Frogs. Samara Coleman picked up the first point for TCU with a kill and from there the teams traded points. The Cougars held a 15-13 lead but that was quickly erased by the Horned Frogs. All knotted up at 23, TCU picked up a critical point courtesy of an Alexis Roberson kill. That would be followed up by an attack error giving TCU the win.
The second set needed extra points to decide this one. Sarah Sylvester and Evan Hendrix were the catalysts early on but once again the Cougars continued to match TCU and the set was tied at 15. After Hendrix picked up a kill to get to set point, Kellen Morin kept the match alive and tied it at 24.
The Cougars had an opportunity to even up the match with a 30-29 advantage, but Hendrix had other ideas. After an attack error by Houston, Ella Foti closed it with a service ace to win 32-30.
A similar theme in set three saw the teams tied up once more but finally TCU found separation after a quick 3-0 run to take a 21-16 lead. The Cougars couldn't crawl back as Becca Kelley slammed a kill and finished off the sweep.
A lot of credit has to be given to this Houston team for hanging in all night long. The sweep doesn't indicate how close this match truly was and TCU needed every ounce of effort to pull this win out. The trio of Hendrix, Kelley, and Coleman combined for 32 kills with Hendrix leading the way. Ella Foti had a nice night contributing a pair of aces with 16 assists and 12 digs.
The Big 12 in the Top 25
Heading into conference play, the Big 12 is well represented with six teams in the top 25. TCU received their highest ranking in program history last week sliding into the number nine spot.
Ranking
Record
No. 8 Arizona State
9-2
No. 9 TCU
11-2 (1-0)
No. 14 BYU
12-0
No. 18 Kansas
9-5
No. 20 Baylor
7-3 (2-0)
No. 23 Utah
8-3
What's next?
TCU has now won 15 straight home matches dating back to last season. Their dominance on their home court has been incredible to watch. However, this weekend they will hit the road and travel to Waco to take on No. 20 Baylor. The Bears are coming off a four-set win over Texas Tech.
The match will be on Saturday at 2 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.