TCU Volleyball Gets Back on Track After Back-to-Back Wins
TCU Volleyball entered a crucial stretch of matches following a four-game losing streak. TCU had fallen behind in the Big 12 standings and desperately needed a response. Jason Williams' team did just that in the form of a win on Friday against Utah and a sweep over West Virginia on Sunday.
TCU's Offense Shines in Both Wins
On Friday, the Frogs blistered the Utes' defense. They had a hitting percentage of .361 in the victory. Evan Hendrix tallied 21 kills on 42 swings. Becca Kelley also eclipsed 500 career kills. It was a dominant win that carried over into Sunday.
After TCU led 4-3 in the first set against West Virginia, they ran off with a 7-0 run. Kelley and Hendrix continued to extend the lead before winning the opening set 25-16. The Mountaineers responded well in the second set, trading points with the Frogs. Trailing 15-14, Hendrix picked up a kill and a service ace to pull ahead.
West Virginia tallied two straight points to even the score at 24. Alexis Roberson came up with a massive block, and Hendrix ended the set with a kill. In many of TCU's losses, they struggled to gain an early lead. That was the difference on Sunday, as the Horned Frogs led 12-4 in set three backed by a 5-0 run.
TCU's offense looked as sharp as they have all season, fueled by the dynamic duo of Hendrix and Kelley. Both were named to the AVCA Player of the Year Watch List. The lead extended to double-digits, eliminating any possible comeback from the Mountaineers.
A service error by West Virginia ended the match. The Frogs were tremendous from the service line, racking up nine aces, the most in conference play this season. It was also a career night for Sarah Sylvester. The senior middle blocker passed Allison Lynch for second on the all-time blocks list. Sylvester has now tallied a whopping 449 blocks in her TCU career. She has been a staple in the resurgence of the program.
The Frogs (18-7, 8-5) climbed to sixth in the Big 12 standings. Their dominance at home has been a huge advantage, going 12-1 at Schollmaier Arena. The performances from the last two matches have been a positive sign that Coach Williams has his team on track. The Frogs finally got out of that four-game funk and will look to make a late push for the top of the standings.
What's Next?
No. 16 TCU enters a critical stretch of its schedule. They'll play two more ranked matches, both on the road. They'll travel to Boulder to take on the No. 22 Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday at 8 p.m. CT. Then, on Saturday, the Frogs will battle with No. 25 Iowa State in Ames at 2 p.m. CT. Both matches will be televised on ESPN+.