TCU Volleyball Holds off Texas Tech on Senior Day
The No. 20 TCU Horned Frogs celebrated five seniors on Saturday in the Schollmaier Arena. Ella Foti, Sarah Sylvester, Riley Weigelt, Emily Van Groningen, and Melanie McGann were all celebrated pre-game and each got the start for TCU.
They battled with Texas Tech, a team that is near the bottom of the Big 12 standings, and came away with a thrilling five-set victory.
A lot of credit has to be given to Texas Tech for their resiliency. In set one, they started strong with a 4-0 lead. A service error got TCU on the board, and they eventually took a 12-8 lead off the back of an 8-0 run. The Frogs looked to take the match at 25-23, but a challenge overturned the point and kept the set alive.
Extra points were required, and with the score evened at 25, Evan Hendrix landed two consecutive kills to take the first set. The Red Raiders grabbed the early lead once again in set two, but a kill from Lauren Murphy moved her team ahead at 15-12. Just as they did in set one, Texas Tech would not go down easily, but Hendrix ended the second set with a kill.
Texas Tech Responds
The Red Raiders didn't allow the 2-0 deficit to phase them. Texas Tech was brilliant from the service line, landing 11 aces. Their serves died at the net and made it difficult for TCU to respond. In set three, they closed the deal, and a 5-1 run in the fourth set kept the match alive. The Frogs lost a lot of the rhythm on offense, and the Red Raiders seized control.
In the fifth set, it looked like Texas Tech was going to pull off the upset. They snatched an 8-4 lead halfway through. TCU went to its best offensive weapon in Hendrix out of the timeout. With the set tied at 12, Hendrix contributed two of the last three points to win the match on Senior Day.
A Career Night for Evan Hendrix
While the night belonged to the seniors, Hendrix made her presence felt on Saturday. The sophomore outside hitter landed a new career-high 33 kills, previously surpassing a mark set earlier in the season against Missouri. She was flying on the court, taking 70 swings with a .371 hitting percentage. Senior Sarah Sylvester led the effort on the defensive end, registering eight blocks.
It was not a pretty win for TCU. They narrowly escaped with a victory over a struggling Texas Tech team. However, it snaps the losing streak and can build some positive momentum.
What's Next?
No. 20 TCU (19-9, 9-7) will enter its final week of the regular season in sixth place in the Big 12 standings. They'll host Baylor on Wednesday at 2 p.m. before traveling to Houston to face the Cougars next Saturday at 1 p.m. Both matches will be televised on ESPN+.