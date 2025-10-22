TCU Volleyball Star Awarded Big 12 Player of the Week
No. 10 TCU Volleyball enjoyed a 2-0 week, with home wins over Cincinnati and Kansas State. The Frogs took care of both teams in four sets, and improved their record to 16-3 overall with a 6-1 conference record, good for third place in the Big 12.
Colorado is 7-1 in second place and Arizona State is riding a 10-game winning streak and is one of the top teams in the country.
The Big 12 handed out their weekly awards for the performances last week. For TCU's Evan Hendrix, she was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. Arizona State's Colby Neal was named the defensive player of the week, and BYU's Suli Davis was awarded the rookie of the week.
Evan Hendrix Awarded Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week
For the second time this year, Hendrix was tabbed with the award. Her offensive prowess was critical in the wins over the Bearcats and Wildcats.
The sophomore outside hitter led the Big 12 in points per set (7.19) and kills per set (6.63). Those numbers were also good for second in the country.
She played a big part in the win over Cincinnati. She tallied 26 kills on a .297 hitting percentage, while adding 12 digs. In a first set victory, she had a 3-0 run of her own which helped boost the Frogs to a win.
Just two days later, she picked up right where she left off and fired off 27 kills and a career-high 23 digs. She's recorded a double-double in her last nine matches.
The 20+ kills and 20+ digs made TCU history. Since 2000, only three players have achieved that stat line. Her teammate Jalyn Gibson did it against Minnesota in September 2024 and Melanie Parra accomplished that line in September 2023.
It goes down as one of the best games in TCU Volleyball history. This doesn't even make for her best offensive performance of the season either. When she was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week earlier in the season, Hendrix fired off a career-high 32 kills against a ranked Missouri team.
With the loss of Gibson due to injury, Hendrix has filled that void admirably. She has been on an absolute tear, and is blossoming into one of the best outside hitters in the country.
She was also named to the AVCA Player of the Year Watch List in early October. She has this Frogs team rolling as a top-10 team.
What's Next?
TCU will have a major road test this week. They'll travel to Lawrence, Kansas to take on the 14th-ranked Jayhawks on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The game will be televised in front of a national audience on FS1.
Then, they'll return home on Saturday for another ranked matchup with No. 17 BYU. That match will start at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.