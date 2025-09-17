Two TCU Volleyball Players Receive Big 12 Honors
TCU Volleyball is coming off an impressive 4-0 week, which included two wins over ranked opponents (No. 8 Texas A&M, No. 23 Missouri). They received their highest ranking in program history at the number nine spot. The Big 12 is well represented with six teams cracking the top 25.
The Big 12 honored a pair of TCU players for their efforts last week. Evan Hendrix was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, and Samara Coleman was named Rookie of the Week. This comes after Sarah Sylvester was awarded the conference's defensive player of the week earlier in the season.
Hendrix had a dominant showing for the Frogs, leading the Big 12 with 58 total kills. Her best performance came in a thrilling win over Missouri, where she landed a whopping 32 kills. That number leads the nation for most kills in a four-set match. She also had 34 digs last week, including a double-double in the win over the Aggies. She had 10 kills and 16 digs.
In my TCU Volleyball season preview, I mentioned Hendrix as someone primed for a breakout season in her sophomore campaign. I'm not sure many people saw this sort of offensive explosion from Hendrix. As head coach Jason Williams said on X, "And she's only 5'9"!" in a quoted tweet about Hendrix's accomplishments. Her overpowering swing and high vertical have been unstoppable for defenses to contain.
Samara Coleman also had a tremendous week and is deserving of the recognition. The freshman was dynamite against Texas A&M, compiling 19 kills on a .457 hitting percentage. She also added 27 digs on the week, including 11 against Missouri.
There was a lot of concern with the loss of Jalyn Gibson for the season due to injury. The question became who would step up, and while there have been plenty of contributions from players, Evan Hendrix is at the forefront of it all. Frog fans can expect a lot of great performances from Hendrix and Coleman in the future.
What's next for TCU?
This will be the final week of non-conference play for the Horned Frogs. They will battle with the No. 2 Texas Longhorns on Wednesday in Austin. The match starts at 8 p.m. on ESPNU. Then they will travel to Houston to compete in the Rice Invitational, where they'll play Cornell and Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Friday, followed by Rice on Saturday.