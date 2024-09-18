TCU Volleyball Sweeps UT Arlington
The Horned Frog Invitational began Tuesday as the No. 23 TCU Horned Frogs hosted UT Arlington. The Mavericks came in 9-0 while the Frogs moved up two spots to 23 in the top 25 poll. TCU took care of business pulling off their third sweep in four matches.
UTA hung around early in the first set with the score tied at seven. Led by Jalyn Gibson and Becca Kelley, the Frogs went on a 7-2 run to grow the lead to five. They would pull off an incredible 11-1 run to finish off the set. In that run, the reigning national player of the week Melanie Parra fired off three straight kills.
TCU got into a rhythm in the second set building a 12-6 lead. The Mavericks did everything they could to stay alive but the Frogs overpowered them winning 25-17. TCU carried all the momentum into the third set as the duo of Gibson and Parra blistered the UTA defense. The Frogs were also terrific from the service line picking up five aces.
Late in the third set, Evan Hendrix was subbed in and picked up her first two collegiate kills. The freshman played in the match vs. UCLA but got some more playing time on Tuesday.
Gibson led TCU with 15 kills on a .462 hitting percentage. Parra finished with 12 kills and the redshirt freshman Kelley had nine kills on 13 shots. The outside hitters were set up well by Lily Nicholson who finished with 31 assists. As a team, TCU had a .469 hitting percentage, the highest since 2014.
It was also a great night on the defensive end as the freshman Alice Volpe continued her stellar play with 11 digs. Up front, Alexis Roberson had six blocks and Sarah Sylvester had three.
TCU will wrap up non conference play this weekend in the Horned Frog Invitational. The next match will come on Friday at 6:30 when they host Denver on ESPN+.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.