TCU Volleyball Takes Down Another Top 10 Team
Wednesday night marked the beginning of a busy four-match week for the 15th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs. The first matchup came against No. 8 Texas A&M, with TCU coming out on top in a five-set thriller.
TCU's gauntlet to start the season has featured three teams in the top 10 and consecutive home matches against No. 19 UCLA. With TCU's win on Wednesday, they broke the program record for most ranked wins in an entire season. We're only in September.
A breakout game for the freshman Samara Coleman
With the loss of Jalyn Gibson, TCU has turned to Evan Hendrix and Becca Kelley to lead the charge on the offensive end. However, head coach Jason Williams had a wild card up his sleeve in the name of Samara Coleman. The freshman was one of the top volleyball recruits in the country, and she was fully unleashed on Wednesday.
Coleman finished with a career high 19 kills with a .457 hitting percentage. She got into a rhythm early in the first set, but the Aggies found themselves with a 23-18 lead. TCU rattled off a quick 4-0 run until a service error from Ella Foti brought it to set point.
Becca Kelley picked up a kill, and Coleman sent a serve that wasn't returned by the Aggies to tie it up at 24. However, Texas A&M picked up the final two points to steal set one. While TCU bounced back in the second set, A&M took set three, and the Frogs were in a hole.
Sarah Sylvester played a big part in the fourth set as she tallied four blocks. She helped spark a mini 3-0 run to give the Frogs a 14-10 lead. The lead was never relinquished as Hendrix slammed a kill to send this match to a decisive fifth set, tallied four blocks, and helped spark a mini 3-0 run to give the Frogs a 14-10 lead. The lead was never relinquished,
A thrilling fifth set that came down to the wire
TCU got off to a great start in the final set, opening up a quick 3-0 lead, which forced an A&M timeout. The Horned Frogs continued to hold steady as Hendrix gave the Aggies fits. However, A&M stuck around and seemingly out of nowhere took a 10-9 lead.
Once again, Sylvester delivered as she picked up a block and a kill to make it 13-11. A controversial touch call went in favor of Texas A&M, but that didn't faze TCU as Kelley picked up a huge kill, and the work at the net for the Frogs gave them the victory with a block.
Sylvester was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week and she lived up to the billing with a season-high 11 blocks. It was an incredibly efficient night offensively for TCU as they finished with a .292 hitting percentage.
Ella Foti had 26 assists and 12 digs while Rosemary Archer posted a nice stat line with 23 assists and eight blocks. TCU continues to impress against some of the nation's top opponents.
They improve to 4-1 on the season with three matches to go in the week. They host Wyoming at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. A double header on Friday features an 11 a.m. match with Rhode Island and another ranked clash with No. 23 Missouri at 6:30 p.m. All the matches will be televised on ESPN+.