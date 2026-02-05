TCU Women's Golfer Earns Vice Champion in Collegiate Invitational

If it wasn’t already obvious that TCU Women’s Golf sophomore Camille Min-Gaultier was on her way to becoming an elite player, it is now. Camille Min-Gaultier has been very impressive in her time at TCU, and she is only becoming better. The Augusta National Women’s Amateur commit is cementing herself as one of the best players in collegiate golf.

The TCU Frogs and Min-Gaultier opened up their spring season in Mexico. Min-Gaultier picked up where she left off, finishing as the vice champion at the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club, carding a three-under 216.

This comes as no surprise, as she has been tremendous in such a short time at TCU. This runner-up finish marks the fourth runner-up finish of Min-Gaultier’s career and her ninth top 10 in just 18 starts as a Horned Frog. She has now been in the top 10 of the final leaderboard in five of six events in 2025–26. The sophomore sensation is on an absolute run.

She was aiming to capture her first-ever college win, birdieing three straight holes between rounds two and three to get to six-under. This briefly gave her a share of the lead with 15 holes to go in her round. However, Washington’s Carmen Lim played slightly better golf, winning by a two-stroke margin.

The Horned Frogs as a team finished in eighth place in a 12-team field, which is not bad at all with a packed field featuring nationally ranked teams. No. 28-ranked Florida State won their third straight Collegiate Invitational team title at four-over.

Overall, it was a great first tournament of the season, and the Frogs will only continue to get better from here.

TCU will return to their home state for their final five regular-season tournaments in the great Lone Star State, starting with the Chevron Collegiate on February 23–24 at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble.

T2. Camille Min-Gaultier (-3)

T37. Kirstin Angosta (+12)

T45. Sofie Dimitrova (+14)

T48. Gracie McGovern (+15)

T51. Sofia Barroso Sá (+16)



TCU Individual Leaderboard

T2.Camille Min-Gaultier (-3, 69-71-73 = 213)

T37.Kirstin Angosta (+12, 73-79-76= 228)

T45.Sofie Dimitrova (+14, 77-79-74 = 230)

T48.Gracie McGovern (+15, 78-75-78 = 231)

T51.Sofia Barroso Sá (+16, 74-76-82 = 232)

Team Leaderboard

1. #28 Florida state (+4, 292-292-284 = 868)

2. #19 Oklahoma State (+7, 288-294-289 = 871)

3. #32 Houston (+9, 293-297-283 = 873)

4. #38 Virginia (+15, 297-291-291 = 879)

5. BYU (+24, 303-294-291 = 888)

6. #39 NC State (+25, 301-295-293 = 889)

7. #52 Tulsa (+26, 284-313-293 = 890)

8. #41 TCU (+31, 293-301-301 = 895)

9. Chattanooga (+34, 296-300-302 = 898)

T10. #43 Colorado (+39, 298-301-304 = 903)

T10. Washington (+39, 295-306-302 = 904)

12. UTSA (+40, 299-304-301 = 904)

