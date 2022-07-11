Skip to main content
TCU Women's Golf:  Par For Course

Four Horned Frogs have been named All-American Scholars

Caroline Jordaan, Sabrina Iqbal, Lois Lau and Caitlyn Macnab, of the TCU women's golf team, were named to the WGCA All-American Scholar Team.  

The criteria for the selection to the All-America Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics, with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50.  

Macnab has proved, time and again, a superstar.  Her selection to the All-America Scholar Team adds to a list of accomplishments that include Big 12 Freshman of the year, All-Big 12, WGCA All-America and First-Team Academic All-Big 12.  The freshman from South Africa finished with a stroke average of 71.5, breaking TCU's former record.  Macnab had six top 10 finishes, including five in the top five.  

Iqbal ended her season with a career-low 71.8 stroke average.  The senior hailing from San Jose, California, set a TCU record with an 8-under 63 in the final round to win the Bruzzy with an 11-under 205.  Iqbal carded a team-best 11 sub-70 scores on the season and among her six top-10 finishes, Iqbal finished fourth at the NCAA Regional.  In addition, she was named to the All-Big 12 team postseason.  

Lau was third on the team with a stroke average of 74.3.  The sophomore from France had a pair of top-10 finishes, achieving a career-low 6-under 66 in the final round of the Jim West Challenge, part of a career-best 8-under 208 for the tournament.  

Jordaan finished with a stroke average of 75.0 and accomplished three rounds of par or better.  Hailing from Lakewood, Colorado, Jordaan posted season-best scores of 1-under 71 and 4-over 220 in her TCU debut at the Sam Golden Invitational.  

Well done, you gentle ladies and scholars!  

