Bill Belichick Had Brutally Honest Assessment of UNC's Humbling Loss to TCU
Bill Belichick didn't make excuses for North Carolina after the Tar Heels were trounced at home in their season opener against TCU on Monday evening. His first game at the college ranks certainly didn't go to plan, and in classic Belichick fashion, he's already moving on to next week.
When assessing the team's performance against the Horned Frogs, including from a coaching perspective, Belichick admitted that UNC was completely outmatched.
"Obviously we have a lot of work to do. We need to do a better job all the way around; coaching, playing, all three phases of the game. It wasn't up to what it needs to be, and I know we're a lot better than that. We're going to need to work on those things and show it on Saturday... Give TCU credit, they came in, did a good job and they were clearly the better team tonight," Belichick said.
The 48–14 loss was certainly not the expected outcome of Belichick's first game at the helm. In fact, 48 points is the most a Belichick-coached team has ever surrendered in his career as a head coach at any level. He acknowledged the team's difficulty with tackling, and made clear that he's anticipating staunch improvements come next week's game against Charlotte.