TCU Women’s Soccer: Horned Frogs Fall To Mountaineers In Overtime

Head Coach Eric Bell and his team faced off against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the 2022 Big 12 Tournament Final on Sunday.

The final in Round Rock saw No. 2 TCU and No. 4 West Virginia battle it out for the first time since October 6 when nothing was able to separate the sides in a 1-1 draw. But in Sunday’s contest, overtime heroics won the tournament for the Mountaineers.

Opening the first half on the front foot, the Frogs generated threatening attacks. One of the earliest chances coming in the 11th minute saw Gracie Brian’s shot saved by goalkeeper Kayza Massey. On the defensive side of things, Lauren Kellett kept the Frogs in the contest after making a crucial save in the opening minutes.

The two teams continued to fight, but the stalemate would continue into the second half. It was not until the latter stages of the match when the Frogs had several opportunities to clinch the victory. Imposing themselves on the Mountaineers, the Frogs were able to apply lots of pressure in the form of corner kicks, but were unable to capitalize.

Overtime was required to crown a champion as both sides were unable to find a breakthrough. In the 93rd minute, the Mountaineers had a free kick in their own half. Taken by Jordan Brewster, the kick landed in the penalty area. As Kellett was making a move to collect the ball, the ball took a massive bounce over the goalkeeper’s head and found the back of the net.

Elation for the Mountaineers came at the cost of heartbreak for the Frogs as this would be the only goal needed to separate the teams.

While the Frogs came close to earning silverware for the trophy cabinet, they were unable to get across the finish line. Despite this, Coach Bell and the Frogs will have to regroup and prepare for the NCAA Tournament. The Frogs will learn their postseason fate on Monday afternoon. The NCAA selection show begins at 3 p.m. TCU is hosting a watch party in the Legends Club and Suites.

