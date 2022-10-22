TCU Women's Soccer: Horned Frogs Suffer First Big 12 Loss

The Frogs traveled to Norman on Thursday to take on the University of Oklahoma as the Big 12 season continues to heat up.

Despite the Frogs’ having strung together good performances as of late, they fell short as the Sooners were victorious 2-1. TCU opened the scoring, though, in the 35th minute with a fantastic, left-footed strike by midfielder Michelle Slater. From outside the box, Slater was able to slide it past the Sooner goalkeeper for her second goal of the season, putting the Frogs ahead 1-0 in the first half.

Although the Frogs held the lead going into halftime, the complexion of the match changed in the second half when Bri Amos scored in the 61st minute to equalize. Her fifth goal of the season took a deflection off the foot of Payton Crews, which was enough to get it past a diving Lauren Kellett.

Level with just eight minutes left in the match, Ellie Geoffrey laced the game-winning goal, her first collegiate goal, into the back of the net to put the Sooners up 2-1. A cross on the right flank from Leonie Weber found Geoffrey with space and time to pick out the unstoppable shot.

While TCU conceded two goals on the night, they had opportunities to capitalize on the Sooners, totalling 21 shots and six on target. What is crucial, though, is the fact that the Frogs are continuing to create these chances, and the next step is to focus on the execution of these opportunities.

The Frogs will travel to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears on Sunday, October 23.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.