TCU Track And Field:  Running On Full

In his final run as a Horned Frog, Tinotenda Matiyenda has had one heck of a season, as anyone following TCU's Track and Field team can attest. After qualifying for the NCAA Outdoor Championships in three events (4x100, 4x400, 200m), he was named a First Team All-American in the 4x100 relay. Prior to that, Matiyenda triumphed in his second consecutive Big 12 Championship as a member of the 4x100 relay team, clocking a 38.50 on the way to breaking a Big 12 meet record.

His success at the Big 12 Championship was hardly a fluke. During the 2021-22 indoor season, Matiyenda made history, eclipsing his own Zimbabwe national indoor record in the men's 200m, with a running time of 20.69. Hailing from Harare, Zimbabwe, Matiyenda garnered a bronze at the NCAA Indoor Championships, finishing with a time of 20.84.

Matiyenda will finish his career at TCU as an eight-time All-American and a four-time Big 12 Champion, a considerable achievement to say the least. He joins Chengetayi (Du) Mapaya, who will compete in the triple jump, in representing Zimbabwe at this year's World Championships.



The United States is hosting the World Championships for the first time ever this year. Events will run from July 15-24 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

It goes without saying that TCU and the TCU Track and Field team have been blessed to have a diamond in the rough in Mr. Matiyenda. Congratulations to Tinotenda Matiyenda, and, as always, Go Frogs!!!!!

