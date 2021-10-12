Weekend Wrap-up: Soccer  Shuts Out Two Conference Foes

Soccer forced back-to-back shutouts over the weekend, while the Swimming and Diving teams had a very successful weekend at two events. Equestrian was not able to pull off the win over crosstown rival SMU. And the volleyball team split with Oklahoma, with both matches going for five sets.

Here is the weekend wrap-up of highlights beyond the gridiron:

Equestrian

Number 6 TCU lost to third-ranked SMU Mustangs on Friday, October 8 with a score of 11-9. “Western had a very strong day and have been that way all year so far,” said Director of Equestrian, Haley Schoolfield. “Fences left the door open to a very good team, but we will work on our mental game and be ready for the next meet.”

Next up: TCU (2-2) will travel to #4 Oklahoma State on October 23.

Men’s Golf

The Men’s Golf team started the week hosting the Colonial Collegiate Invitational featuring eight of the nation’s top 25 teams. The team finished sixth.

This week, the team is playing the Big 12 Match Play Tournament at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, TX. Seeded 6th, the Frogs lost to #3 Texas 4-2-0 on Monday. On Tuesday, they play #2 Oklahoma State followed by #7 Baylor then #10 Iowa State on Wednesday, all in pool play. The top two from this pool will play the top two teams from the pool consisting of the other five teams in the championship games.

Next up: The team travels to Alpharetta, GA to play in the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate October 23-24.

Swimming and Diving

The TCU Swimming and Diving teams participated in two events over the past weekend. First, at the FIU TYR Classic, the men’s team finished second overall and the women’s team placed fourth. Also, the team hosted University of Texas Permian Basin, with both the men’s and women’s teams winning.

At the FIU TYR Classic, Geremia Freri won the 500 Freestyle with a time of 4:29:19. The men’s team notched a second place in the 200 Medley Relay, second place in the 200 IM, and a third place on the 3-meter board. The women’s team earned a third place in the 200 Backstroke, third in the 100 Freestyle, and a sixth place on the 1-meter board.

Against UT Permian Basin, the men won 164.5-115.5 while the women won 171-110.

Next up: TCU will travel to Los Angeles for the USC Invitational October 15-16.

Women’s Soccer

The 11th ranked Horned Frogs defeated Oklahoma 2-0 on Thursday, October 7. Lauren Kellet made four saves and registered her fifth shutout of the season. Messiah Bright’s assist on Skylar Heinrich’s goal was her 68th career point, moving her into a tie for fourth all time with Michelle Prokof (2013-16).

Then on Sunday, October 10, the team continued their shutout streak with a 3-0 victory over Oklahoma State. Gracie Brian, Messiah Bright, and Grace Collins each scored a goal. The win marked Eric Bell’s 100th victory as TCU head coach. “It’s nice to have the longevity, to still be here and be able to win games with this group,” said Bell. “It’s not just because of me, it’s because of the players, the coaching staff, and support staff that all contribute.”

Next up: TCU (11-2-1, 3-1-1) travels to West Virginia on October 14.

Women’s Volleyball

TCU opened conference play at home with two matches against Oklahoma. On Friday, October 8, the team had a two-set lead, but lost 2-3 (26-24, 25-23, 18-25, 23-25, and 13-15). Dani Dennison made 22 digs, including nine in the final set. Taylor Raiola set career highs in kills and digs for the second straight match with a team-best 18 kills and 22 digs.

In the second match on Saturday, the team exacted their revenge against the Sooners, winning 3-2 (13-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, and 15-12). The match was played at the Schollmaier in front of 2,173, making it the 7th largest crowd in program history. Dennison set the program record for career digs, finishing the night with 1,441 over her career.

Next up: TCU (7-7, 1-3) travels to Austin to face #1 Texas with two matches October 14-15.

Upcoming Events:

October 14 – Women’s Soccer at West Virginia

October 14-15 – Women’s Volleyball at Texas

October 15-16 – Swimming and Diving at the USC Invitational

October 16 – Cross Country at Arturo Barrios Invitational

October 17 – Women’s Soccer at Iowa State

October 17-18 – Women’s Golf at Jim West Challenge