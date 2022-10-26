Women's Soccer Poll Watching Week 10: Frogs Drop Again

Last week, the TCU women's soccer team (10-3-4, 5-1-2 in the Big 12) went 1-1-0, notching their first conference loss to Oklahoma, and then rebounded to pull off a 2-0 win over Baylor.

That loss was enough to move the Horned Frogs down three spots in the weekly United Soccer Coaches poll this week to No. 15, tied with Georgetown. This is the lowest the Frogs have ranked in the poll this season since dropping out of the rankings in Week 3 and coming back into the polls at No. 17 in Week 4.

Texas is the only other Big 12 school in the Top 25, down one spot below the Frogs at No. 17. TCU played Texas to a 1-1 draw to open Big 12 play last month. Oklahoma State is also receiving votes in this week's poll. No other Big 12 schools are receiving votes this week.

TCU plays the regular season finale on Thursday at home against Texas Tech. Both teams enter with identical conference records (5-1-2) and have 17 points. Both are three points behind Texas. Texas hosts Oklahoma on Thursday. If the Longhorns win or tie that game, they will be outright regular season champions. If the Longhorns lose, and the TCU-Tech game does not end in a draw, Texas and the winner of that game will be co-champions.

There was not much movement at the top of this week's poll, with just a couple of teams swapping places.

Here are the highlights from this week's poll:

Team records are through October 23

1 - UCLA (15-1-0), no change

2 - North Carolina (14-3-0), no change

3 - Alabama (16-1-1), no change

4 - Notre Dame (14-2-0), up 1

5 - Florida State (11-2-2), down 1

6 - Michigan State (15-1-3), no change

7 - Stanford (14-2-1), no change

8 - Virginia (12-2-3), no change

9 - Arkansas (10-3-3-), no change

10 - Saint Louis (17-1-0), up 1

13 - BYU (8-2-5), up 6

15 (tie) - TCU (10-3-4), down 3

15 (tie) - Georgetown (12-1-5), up 1

17 - Texas (12-1-4), up 6

