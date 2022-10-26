Skip to main content
Women's Soccer Poll Watching Week 10: Frogs Drop Again

Twitter: @TCUSoccer

Women's Soccer Poll Watching Week 10: Frogs Drop Again

After suffering their first conference loss last week, TCU is now tied for No. 15
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Last week, the TCU women's soccer team (10-3-4, 5-1-2 in the Big 12) went 1-1-0, notching their first conference loss to Oklahoma, and then rebounded to pull off a 2-0 win over Baylor.

That loss was enough to move the Horned Frogs down three spots in the weekly United Soccer Coaches poll this week to No. 15, tied with Georgetown. This is the lowest the Frogs have ranked in the poll this season since dropping out of the rankings in Week 3 and coming back into the polls at No. 17 in Week 4. 

Texas is the only other Big 12 school in the Top 25, down one spot below the Frogs at No. 17. TCU played Texas to a 1-1 draw to open Big 12 play last month. Oklahoma State is also receiving votes in this week's poll. No other Big 12 schools are receiving votes this week.

TCU plays the regular season finale on Thursday at home against Texas Tech. Both teams enter with identical conference records (5-1-2) and have 17 points. Both are three points behind Texas. Texas hosts Oklahoma on Thursday. If the Longhorns win or tie that game, they will be outright regular season champions. If the Longhorns lose, and the TCU-Tech game does not end in a draw, Texas and the winner of that game will be co-champions. 

There was not much movement at the top of this week's poll, with just a couple of teams swapping places. 

Here are the highlights from this week's poll:

Team records are through October 23

1 - UCLA (15-1-0), no change

2 - North Carolina (14-3-0), no change

3 - Alabama (16-1-1), no change

4 - Notre Dame (14-2-0), up 1

Scroll to Continue

Read More

5 - Florida State (11-2-2), down 1

6 - Michigan State (15-1-3), no change

7 - Stanford (14-2-1), no change

8 - Virginia (12-2-3), no change

9 - Arkansas (10-3-3-), no change

10 - Saint Louis (17-1-0), up 1

13 - BYU (8-2-5), up 6

15 (tie) - TCU (10-3-4), down 3

15 (tie) - Georgetown (12-1-5), up 1

17 - Texas (12-1-4), up 6

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

USATSI_17064530
Football

Ranked Rivalries On Tap For College Football Week 9

By Brett Gibbons
Oct 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; The West Virginia Mountaineers mascot leads the team into the stadium prior to their game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Dear Opponent: West Virginia

By Tyler Brown
Oct 22, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) scores a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats in the third quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Football

#7 TCU Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 9 at West Virginia

By Nicholas Howard
5L3A6936-11
Football

TCU at West Virginia: Odds, Spread, and Point Total Prediction

By Nathan Cross
USATSI_18115197
Football

When Do The College Football Playoff Rankings Come Out?

By Brett Gibbons
TCU Hypnotoad
Podcast

LISTEN! KillerFrogs Podcast Episode 179: All Glory To The Hypnotoad

By Tyler Brown
USATSI_19295281
Frogs in the Pros

Frogs In the Pros: An NBA Season Preview for Bane and Williams

By Zion Trammell
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Bryson Green (9) catches a pass in front of Texas Longhorns defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (5) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Texas Longhorns at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Oklahoma State won 41-34.
Football

Big 12 Football: Week 9 Matchups And Predictions

By Barry Lewis