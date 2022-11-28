Skip to main content

WATCH! Underrated Game Days | College Football Featured Podcast

College Football Tour and Road to CFB discuss our favorite college football game days that fly under the radar. New limited podcast out weekly!

Andrew Bauhs of College Football Tour and Brett Gibbons of Road to CFB are out with a new limited-series podcast, College Football Featured. Each week, these college football travelers dive deep into the aspects that make the sport unique, authentic, and beloved by many.

This week, they talk their favorite under-the-radar college football game days. Some of their selections may surprise you or even inspire you to check them out for yourselves!

College Football Featured is a limited series podcast that'll be released for the rest of the season. Catch six exclusive episodes upcoming!

It's important to note that these aren't top-10 lists, rather a featured 10. Our goal is to discuss as many different college football teams and game day experiences as possible.

Previous Episodes:

Let us know your thoughts! Tweet at us or comment on this article to let us know what songs you attribute with college football today.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

College Football Tour

Andrew Bauhs is the ultimate college football journeyman. He began College Football Tour in the early 2000s, but his travels extend back farther than that. Also a full-time diehard Wisconsin Badgers fan, Bauhs has attends Badger games regularly in addition to his travels.

Follow College Football Tour on Twitter, on Instagram, and check out his website. Also be sure to watch his ongoing series, Stadium Shorts, on his YouTube page.

Bauhs also brought his tour to TCU in 2021! Check out his full story on KillerFrogs.

Road to CFB

Brett Gibbons brought his version of the College Football Tour– which he calls Road to CFB– to KillerFrogs in 2022. Like Bauhs, his love for college football travel stems from the Big Ten West, which you can read about here. Be on the lookout for writeups continuing through the 2022 season right here on KF.

Follow Road to CFB on Twitter, on Instagram, and find out more information on RoadtoCFB.com.

Love what we do? Join us out on the road! DM us on social media– we're always excited to meet new friends along the way.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

USATSI_13871968
Football

College Football Bowl Season 2022-23: Every Matchup, Location, TV, and More

By Brett Gibbons
Kansas State junior running back Deuce Vaughn (22) gains yards on a play during the first quarter of Saturday's Sunflower Showdown against Kansas at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Football

Big 12 Football Week 13: K-State Locks Up Championship Appearance

By Barry Lewis
USATSI_19509677
Football

TCU Football: Horned Frogs Cap off Perfect Regular Season with Dominant Win Over Iowa State

By Zion Trammell
Nov 19, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) is sacked by TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Johnny Hodges (57) and defensive lineman Dylan Horton (98) during the second quarter at McLane Stadium.
Football

TCU Football vs. Iowa State: Live Game Day Thread

By Barry Lewis
Nov 19, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Taye Barber (4) catches a pass during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium.
Football

TCU Football vs. Iowa State: Staff Predictions And Game Previews

By Barry Lewis
FhTLehLWIAAwR0C
Baseball

TCU Baseball: 2022 Fall Signing Class

By Nathan Cross
Nov 19, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Savion Williams (18) catches a pass for a first down as TCU Horned Frogs safety Mark Perry (3) defends during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Football

TCU Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 13 vs. Iowa State

By Nicholas Howard
Nov 19, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) watches the play between the Baylor Bears and the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Football

How To Watch, Listen, Stream, & Get Live Updates Of TCU Football vs. Iowa State

By Tyler Brown