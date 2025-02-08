Killer Frogs

WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 11 - TCU WBB: Season Check-In w/ Agnes Emma-Nnopu

TCU women’s basketball player Agnes Emma-Nnopu joins TCU On SI writers Tori Couch and JD Andress on episode #11 of Splash Pad. Tori and JD talk with Agnes about TCU’s season so far, the team’s growth throughout the season, expectations surrounding the top 10 team and why she came to TCU.

Tori Couch, JD Andress

Agnes Emma-Nnopu drives in a game earlier this season.
Agnes Emma-Nnopu drives in a game earlier this season. / Brian McLean - On Assignment Photo/TCU Horned Frogs On SI
In this story:

TCU guard Agnes Emma-Nnopu joins the podcast to discuss all things women’s basketball. Emma-Nnopu discusses the highs and lows of the season—-everything from the recent loss at #12 Kansas State to the program’s first win over Baylor since 1990—-with TCU on SI writers Tori Couch and JD Andress.

She also talks about her basketball journey, what it's like playing with one of the nation’s best trios in Hailey Van Lith, Madison Conner, and Sedona Prince, and the team’s goals for this season. 

Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"

Tori Couch
TORI COUCH

Tori Couch loves the chaos and beauty associated with college athletics, particularly football and basketball. Tori even experienced it first-hand while working in Division I athletic departments. She has covered college athletics since her days as a TCU student and now writes for different media outlets including RedditCFB. 

JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD is the voice of TCU On SI. He is the writer of the weekly “What Did We Learn” article on football, basketball, and baseball. He covers all things football, MBB, WBB, Baseball, Equestrian and Rifle. JD hosts many of TCU ON SI’s podcasts, including host of “The Bullpen” (baseball), co-host of “Splash Pad” (women’s basketball), co-host of “Gridiron Frogs” (football), and co-host of “Campus Tour” (multiple sports). Stay up to date by following him on X. Fight em’ till Hell Freezes over and then fight em’ on the ice.

