WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 11 - TCU WBB: Season Check-In w/ Agnes Emma-Nnopu
TCU guard Agnes Emma-Nnopu joins the podcast to discuss all things women’s basketball. Emma-Nnopu discusses the highs and lows of the season—-everything from the recent loss at #12 Kansas State to the program’s first win over Baylor since 1990—-with TCU on SI writers Tori Couch and JD Andress.
She also talks about her basketball journey, what it's like playing with one of the nation’s best trios in Hailey Van Lith, Madison Conner, and Sedona Prince, and the team’s goals for this season.
Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.