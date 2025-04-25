Killer Frogs

WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 22 - TCU WBB: Transfer Portal Recap

TCU women’s basketball brought in six players through the transfer portal. TCU on SI writers Tori Couch and JD Andress break down the newest additions to the program and how the team shapes up for next season.

Tori Couch, JD Andress

TCU Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith (10) drives the ball on Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Olivia Miles (5) as TCU Horned Frogs face off with Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Sweet 16 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, March 29, 2025. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
TCU head coach Mark Campbell added six players to his roster through the transfer portal. Guard Oliva Miles headlines the group after spending the previous three and a half seasons at Notre Dame. Other transfers in this class include center Clara Silva (Kentucky), guard Taliyah Parker (Texas A&M), forward Marta Suarez (California), forward Kennedy Basham (Arizona State) and guard Veronica Sheffey. TCU on SI writers Tori Couch and JD Andress discuss the potential the impact of these transfers and look ahead to next season.

Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"

