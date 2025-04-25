WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 22 - TCU WBB: Transfer Portal Recap
TCU women’s basketball brought in six players through the transfer portal. TCU on SI writers Tori Couch and JD Andress break down the newest additions to the program and how the team shapes up for next season.
In this story:
TCU head coach Mark Campbell added six players to his roster through the transfer portal. Guard Oliva Miles headlines the group after spending the previous three and a half seasons at Notre Dame. Other transfers in this class include center Clara Silva (Kentucky), guard Taliyah Parker (Texas A&M), forward Marta Suarez (California), forward Kennedy Basham (Arizona State) and guard Veronica Sheffey. TCU on SI writers Tori Couch and JD Andress discuss the potential the impact of these transfers and look ahead to next season.
Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"
