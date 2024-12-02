WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 3 - TCU WBB: Cayman Islands Recap & No. 3 South Carolina Preview
KillerFrogs writers Tori Couch and JD Andress discuss TCU women’s basketball 2-0 showing at the Cayman Islands Classic, including a comeback win over then-No. 3 Notre Dame. They also look ahead to a matchup with No. 3 South Carolina at Dickies Arena on Dec. 8.
