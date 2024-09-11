Braden Bach Talks TCU Visit And More With Killer Frogs
TCU is fresh off of a great showing against the Long Island Sharks as they defeated them 45-0 on Saturday night. They countered a dominant performance on the field with just as dominant performance off the field in the bubble of recruiting.
One of the recruits who made it to the game was Braden Bach. Bach is a class of 2026 target from Argyle, Texas, and Argyle High School. According to his X account (@BradenBach2026), the talented 2026 prospect is 6-foot-5 and 232 pounds. He is a tight end, linebacker, and defensive end. Many believe his future will be at the right end position.
Following his visit he caught up with Killer Frogs to discuss his visit on Saturday.
“I would describe this visit in many different ways. Fun, great energy, Always enjoy time with the TCU coaches. They really are great people,” said the in-state target.
What stood out to this talented recruit was the student section for the Horned Frogs.
“The student section is fire. It is close to home for me. That is also very engaging for the fan base.”
He did have a chance to talk to some recruits. He details more below.
“I talked mostly with guys who are committed to TCU already. They seem to be really solid guys. Fewer recruits at this one than on the other visits I've been on lately, but might be because of the LIU Shark opponent. Probably way more recruits at a rival game but it was a little more time with coaches this week than it might have been,” said the talented recruit.
The talented prospect does have a plan to visit again. He goes deep into detail, “For sure I’d like to visit again. I'm blessed to have great coaches reaching out, but TCU is a school I appreciate. I’ve loved Coach Dykes and the location would allow my family and friends to make games. Coach Kirsch has become a friend, so however things end up for me, football is football, but I will be proud of that guy and what he accomplishes as a coach. He's played, he gets it. I'm 2026, so now it's getting more film to coaches so they can see if I'm what they need in their TE room at the moment. I like blocking and contact, and I have confidence in my hands. My RB this season has over 300 yards in the first two games, and I was able to block for most of that. It's a great part of the TE position. So now, I'm just putting more plays on film. I'll visit again and I'll trust my coaches and the TCU and other coaches to make the right decisions. In God's hands.”
