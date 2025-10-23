TCU's the Place to be for Recruits Wanting to Win Rivalry Games
Winning rivalry games is one of, if not the most, important aspects of college football. The sport is built upon the foundation of beating one’s rivals, and if a school can do that, it will often find success.
For TCU, beating Baylor last Saturday not only helped the Frogs stay in the hunt in the Big 12, but it also made some recruits who were in the building take notice of what’s going on in Fort Worth. And with Baylor on the other sideline—a team the Frogs definitely don’t want high-level recruits committing to—being able to show some future talent that Funky Town is the place to be must’ve been a good feeling.
Recruits Took Notice of the Fantastic Atmosphere
Tristan Willis, a 2027 three-star running back recruit from Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, Texas, took note of the raucous student section that persevered through the unfortunate weather conditions.
“The trip was great, the atmosphere was crazy, and the fans really showed love,” he said. “I had a good time talking with the coaches, too, felt like real, genuine conversations. Definitely left as a strong impression on me.”
He went on to add that he was impressed with TCU’s tenacity against a hated rival like Baylor.
“Those rivalry games show the team’s true competitive spirit,” he said. “You can tell a lot from how they respond in those high energy moments. It says a lot about their culture and how much pride they take in representing their program.”
The Frogs Have Been Dominant Against Their Rivals
Willis’ point regarding how important it is to see a team beat its rival was echoed by Jasper Ngokwere, a 2027 defensive line recruit from Richardson.
“Watching a team win against their rival shows me just how important both teams push for the win and how bad they want it,” Ngokwere said. “Makes me know how important it is to beat a rival.”
Braylon Deal, who’s the brother of current TCU defenders Devean and Markis, received an offer from the Frogs on Oct. 4 and was in attendance for Saturday’s game as well. When asked if seeing TCU beat its fiercest rival played a part in him having a great experience, Deal responded with a resounding yes.
“I think [beating a rival] says a lot about a program,” Deal said. “Rivalry games always have a big game atmosphere, and I want to be at a place that wins those big games, so yes, I think it plays a role. I love being able to watch my brothers share a field and get to live out our dreams that we’ve had since we were kids.”
If recruits are interested in going to a school that consistently performs well against its rivals, then TCU is the place to be. Since making the jump to the Big 12 in 2012, TCU has owned matchups against its rivals, going 10-4 against Baylor, 10-3 against SMU, and 8-5 against Texas Tech. That type of consistency might differentiate TCU from other schools not just in the Big 12, but across the country.
Because let’s face it: Winning a national championship might not be a feasible task for the Frogs in the near future, but beating the teams that Frog fans have been born and bred to hate has been a given in recent years for the folks in Fort Worth. That separates TCU from the rest of the pack, and it might just be the reason a recruit decides to join the party at Amon G. Carter Stadium.