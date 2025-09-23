Will TCU Beating SMU Influence Commitments for Future DFW Recruits?
The battle for DFW bragging rights was won by TCU in a 35-24 win over SMU on Saturday. Several 2026 and 2027 recruits were in attendance. There are plenty of ways for programs to appeal to incoming recruits, but people can agree that results on the field matter. TCU reclaimed the Iron Skillet, and with this being the final installment of this historic rivalry, the question becomes whether TCU's winning the game can sway DFW recruits?
TCU Horned Frogs on SI's J.D. Andress spoke with several recruits who visited TCU over the weekend. The snow room was mentioned a lot amongst recruits. I wrote an extensive article last week regarding the impact that this one-of-a-kind room could have on recruiting. The win over SMU seemed to have a positive impact on recruits in Fort Worth.
Jack Daulton, a 2026 QB commit to TCU, said, "I got to see the recovery room, they did a great job, and I can't wait to use it! The atmosphere of the game was awesome, and it was fun to see the guys ball out!"
The atmosphere and culture were highlighted by all the recruits J.D. spoke with. Leshem Nyantee, an offensive lineman in the class of 2027, said, "That atmosphere for the game was amazing, maybe the best I've seen live. The fans were just into it every moment of the game, especially when the game was slipping right into TCU's hands; everyone was just live." He also said he was impressed with the culture, and they made him feel like family.
TCU students packed Amon G. Carter stadium, setting a school record with over 6,700 in attendance. Isayah Mulusa said, "The atmosphere was incredible, and you could tell everyone had a lot of energy. What impressed me the most was how welcoming the coaches and staff were. I had an amazing time this weekend, and I'm looking forward to being back."
TCU and the Big 12's domination over the ACC could impress recruits
It's no secret that conference realignment has shaken up the collegiate athletics landscape. This year, TCU has played two ACC opponents with a win over UNC, 48-14, and SMU, 35-24. The Big 12 is 6-1 versus ACC opponents. The lone loss was Colorado losing to Georgia Tech 27-20.
The Horned Frogs have built an impressive resume in 2025 so far. With a win over one of your biggest rivals, it can be a point TCU can emphasize to recruits looking between the two schools. Winning rivalry games goes far beyond improving your record. Recruits remember the small details and TCU picked up another advantage over SMU on Saturday.
TCU will have their shot at the reigning Big 12 champs on Friday. Kickoff versus Arizona State is set for 8 p.m. on FOX.